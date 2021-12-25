Mankato Clinic Foundation
Mankato Clinic Foundation approved $20,750 in grants to community organizations during quarter in September.
Grant recipients for the foundation Quarter Three rounds are:
• South Central Minnesota Food Recovery — $6,000.
• Friends of Learning (back to school project) — $4,000.
• Good Counsel Learning Center (Family Literacy Scholarships) — $3,500.
• Connections Ministry (summer outreach and case management) — $2,500.
• Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Elementary (positive behavioral interventions and supports) — $2,500.
• Mankato Symphony Orchestra (free family series) — $1,500.
• City of St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services (Active Aging Week) — $750.
The Mankato Clinic Foundation provides grants once a quarter to organizations and initiatives that promote and improve community health and wellness in the communities the clinic serves.
State appointment
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan recently announced appointments to various state boards.
Steve Plieseis, of Le Sueur, was appointed to the Board of High Pressure Piping Systems.
Plieseis, a master pipefitter, is to begin his two-year term Dec. 28.
Morningside University
Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa, named 238 students as Roadman Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2020-21 academic year.
Emily A. Stiernagle, of Waterville, is among the honorees.
Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average of 3.76 or above. The award is named in honor of Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside from 1936 to 1956.
UW-River Falls
The following local residents were among 854 students to receive degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May:
Le Center — Christina Huber, bachelor of science, animal science.
Le Sueur — Marta Hladysh, BS, marketing communications.
Mankato — Nevada Glackler, BS, biology, cum laude; Madison Heiser, BS, animal science.
New Ulm — Sarah Preisinger, BS, biology.
North Mankato — Courtney Inman, education specialist.
Waseca — Ali DuChene, BS, animal science; Noah Schmidt, BS, agricultural business.
Alexandria Technical
Students from several career and technical programs at Alexandria Technical and Community College competed in 2021 local, state and national SkillsUSA Competitions. Local winners moved on to the state competition, with first-place state winners competing in nationals.
Travis Hulke, of New Ulm, earned second-place honors in the mechatronics category at the ATCC SkillsUSA local competition.
Students from the communication art and design program at Alexandria Technical and Community College competed in the 2021 AAF Central Minnesota American Advertising Awards, and the National Student Show and Conference, with AAF Central Minnesota winners advancing to the District 8 competition.
Maranda Braulick, of Sleepy Eye, received a gold award for a loon stamp design.
Students from Alexandria Technical and Community College competed in the 2021 state and national BPA Leadership Conference competitions.
Allison Jensen and Megan Jensen, both of Comfrey, earned several first- and second-place awards.
UW-Platteville
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its spring chancellor's list, honoring those with 4.0 grade-point averages for the semester.
Students from this area who earned the honor include Shane M. Streit, of Amboy.
Falcon View Connections
Ayden Austin, of Mapleton, recently was named one of Falcon View Connections Academy’s Students of the Month in recognition of his achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.
Ayden, a sophomore at the statewide online school, was nominated by his teacher in recognition of the outstanding effort he gave to succeed in the classroom.
FVCA is a tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.