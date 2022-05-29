Kiwanis Club
The Kiwanis Club of Mankato recently honored students with music awards and scholarships at meetings during May.
Students honored this year with Kiwanis Music Excellence Awards were:
Loyola High School — Marie Leonard, daughter of Ann and Toby Leonard, band (tenor sax), and Kendra Schroeder, daughter of Katherine Scheurer, choral.
Mankato East High School — Odalys Lopez, daughter of Alena and Elio Lopez, choral; David Wedzina, son of Waclaw and Melinda Wedzina, orchestra (violin); and Evan Bunde, son of Erik and Kelly Bunde, band (percussion).
Mankato West High School — Maren Kenward, daughter of Noel and Sarah Kenward, band (trombone); Joel Hermanson, son of Rachel Hermanson, choral; and Sarina Spieker, daughter of Steven & Sreelatha Spieker, orchestra (violin).
Students receiving Kiwanis Scholarships were:
$2,000 Claire Faust Designated Outstanding Student Service Scholarship — Hayley Ferretti, Loyola High School.
$2,000 Hal Burke Designated Outstanding Student Service Scholarship — Megan Juni, Mankato East High School.
$2,000 Mankato Kiwanis Education Foundation Outstanding Student Service Scholarship — Aiden Prochaska, Mankato East High School.
$1,000 Mankato Kiwanis Circle K Outstanding Student Service Scholarships — Katie Ebeling, Minnesota State University, Mankato.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises took place Dec. 19 in Milwaukee.
Jonathan Kelly, of St. Peter, was among candidates for degrees. He earned a master of science.
Mankato Clinic Foundation
Camp Sweet Life Adventures Inc. is a recent recipient of a $7,000 grant from Mankato Clinic Foundation.
The mission of Camp Sweet Life is to connect, empower and transform kids with Type 1 Diabetes.
