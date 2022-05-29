Bunny project

St. Casimir student Gabriel Kruger is shown with his animal creation that was part of a recent project at the school in Wells.

 Courtesy St. Casimir School

Kiwanis Club

The Kiwanis Club of Mankato recently honored students with music awards and scholarships at meetings during May.

Students honored this year with Kiwanis Music Excellence Awards were:

Loyola High School — Marie Leonard, daughter of Ann and Toby Leonard, band (tenor sax), and Kendra Schroeder, daughter of Katherine Scheurer, choral.

Mankato East High School — Odalys Lopez, daughter of Alena and Elio Lopez, choral; David Wedzina, son of Waclaw and Melinda Wedzina, orchestra (violin); and Evan Bunde, son of Erik and Kelly Bunde, band (percussion).

Mankato West High School — Maren Kenward, daughter of Noel and Sarah Kenward, band (trombone); Joel Hermanson, son of Rachel Hermanson, choral; and Sarina Spieker, daughter of Steven & Sreelatha Spieker, orchestra (violin).

Students receiving Kiwanis Scholarships were:

$2,000 Claire Faust Designated Outstanding Student Service Scholarship — Hayley Ferretti, Loyola High School.

$2,000 Hal Burke Designated Outstanding Student Service Scholarship — Megan Juni, Mankato East High School.

$2,000 Mankato Kiwanis Education Foundation Outstanding Student Service Scholarship — Aiden Prochaska, Mankato East High School.

$1,000 Mankato Kiwanis Circle K Outstanding Student Service Scholarships — Katie Ebeling, Minnesota State University, Mankato.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises took place Dec. 19 in Milwaukee.

Jonathan Kelly, of St. Peter, was among candidates for degrees. He earned a master of science.

Mankato Clinic Foundation

Camp Sweet Life Adventures Inc. is a recent recipient of a $7,000 grant from Mankato Clinic Foundation.

The mission of Camp Sweet Life is to connect, empower and transform kids with Type 1 Diabetes.

