Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 70F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.