Miss Minnesota
International 2022
Kaylee Kalbow was named Miss Minnesota International 2022.
Kalbow will represent Minnesota and compete for Miss International 2022 at the national level in Kingsport, Tennessee, July 25-30.
She is the daughter of Kerry Kalbow, of New Richland, and Amy Schaper, of Austin.
The Miss International Pageant recognizes young women for their professional and community involvement, accomplishments, volunteering, emphasizing the virtues of elegance, confidence and intelligence.
Minnesota 4-H
Local club members are among 2022 Minnesota 4-H scholarship recipients.
• Grace Moeller earned a $1,500 Kern Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to freshmen entering a University of Minnesota campus or an institution within the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System. A recipient must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher to qualify.
Moeller has multiple leadership roles in Blue Earth County 4-H, including serving as a club leader, county level roles including federation president and serving as a pollinator ambassador. She has presented about climate change and the importance of pollinators at several conferences to youth and adults. She plans to attend Minnesota State University's College of Education.
• Grant Pribyl is the recipient of an Ada and Helmuth Schroeder Scholarship. The one-time $1,000 scholarship is awarded to present or former Minnesota 4-H members who will be entering their freshman year at a Minnesota college or university. Criteria for the award include scholastic achievements and community and 4-H involvement.
While a member of the North Kato Explorers 4-H Club in Nicollet County, Pribyl received several awards and focused on geology, engineering, piano, cats and breeding lilies. He has been involved in community and volunteer projects such as the Rake the Town event, Kiwanis Holiday Lights project and roadside cleanups.
• Makayla Moline is the recipient of a $1,250 CCI Innovation in Agriculture Scholarship. The one-time scholarship is to be used toward education expenses at a post-secondary institution in the United States. Applicants must intend to pursue a degree in agriculture, with a preference for students pursuing a degree in agronomy, soil science, horticulture, plant science, ag economics, agribusiness or a closely related field.
Moline served as a Nicollet County 4-H club's treasurer for seven years. She has been a part of the Nicollet County 4-H Federation as its secretary, vice president and president. Her service includes youth representative for the County Extension Committee, a Nicollet County pork ambassador and a state agriculture ambassador. Earlier this year, she was named Nicollet County Outstanding Youth 4-H Leader. She plans to major in pre-veterinarian science at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
UW-Stout
Scholarships valued at more than $977,000 were awarded to 436 University of Wisconsin-Stout students this academic year through the Stout University Foundation Inc.
Scholarship recipients from this area include:
Mankato — Margaret Wood, hotel, restaurant and tourism management; Philip H. McGuirk, hotel, restaurant and tourism management.
St. Peter — Katelyn Kruger, food and nutritional sciences, Alumni Association Graduate Student Scholarship.
Augustana University
Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has announced students who have earned a Journey Scholars Award for Academic Year 2021-22.
This award is for first-year students of color who demonstrate how their inclusion in the Journey Scholars Program at Augustana will strengthen their cohort and provide opportunity for personal growth and development in the application process. The selection of these candidates is made by the Journey Scholars Committee.
Recipients include Nasteho Abdi, of Mankato, and Rodolfo Arreola, of St. James.
Northern State
Ryan Schlichte, of North Mankato, graduated during winter commencement ceremonies Dec. 11 at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Schlichte earned a master of science degree in educational studies.
In December, NSU recognized its scholarship winners for 2021.
Wyatt Block, of Mankato, is the recipient of a WolfPACT scholarship, the largest guaranteed four-year scholarship in South Dakota. Students entering their freshman year at NSU are eligible for various funding amounts based on their ACT scores and grade-point average.
Baldwin Wallace University
Lauren Senden, of North Mankato, was among over 660 students who earned named scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University, Berea, Ohio, this fall.
Senden, a music theater major, earned the GAR Foundation-Conservatory Scholarship and the Nelson and Margaret Spoth/Doris Spoth Snedeker Scholarship.
University of
Wisconsin-Milwaukee
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises took place Dec 19 in Milwaukee.
Jonathan Kelly, of St. Peter, was among candidates for degrees. He earned a master of science.
Lake Crystal Wellcome
Memorial High School
Kaitlyn Kirchner, a senior at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, was selected as one of 104 students nationwide to participate in a government and leadership education program through the United States Senate Youth Program.
The highly competitive program is merit-based and also awards each student with a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to pursue coursework in history and political science.
Kirchner, one of two students in Minnesota selected to be a delegate, will have the opportunity to hear major policy addresses by senators, cabinet members, officials of the Departments of State and Defense, leaders of other federal agencies and senior members of the national media.
Due to the pandemic, the 2022 program was a virtual event that took place in March.
University of
Sioux Falls
More than 550 students made the fall 2021 dean's list at the University of Sioux Falls.
To qualify, students must earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
Area students who received the academic honor are:
Comfrey — Dylan Haugen.
Eagle Lake — Megan Burrows.
New Ulm — Lauren Mages.
North Mankato — Dawson Davito.
St. James — James Gutierrez, Caleb Rivera, Mariah Leimer.
Springfield — Brittany Rogotzke.
Winnebago — Tristan Taylor.
