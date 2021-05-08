University of Minnesota-Morris
The following area students have been named to the University of Minnesota Morris dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester:
Josie Borchardt, of Mankato; Seraphim Surprenant, of Sleepy Eye; and Kaylee Seifert, of Waseca.
To be eligible for the academic honor, students must achieve grade-point averages of 3.666 or higher.
Cedarville University
Mikayla Stanley, of Mankato, was named to the Dean’s Honor List for fall 2020 at Cedarville University in Ohio.
This recognition required Stanley to obtain a 3.75 grade-point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
St. Mary’s University
Erin Budin, of Le Center, graduated in December from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota at Winona.
Budin received a bachelor of arts degree.
St. Cloud Tech
St. Cloud Technical and Community College has announced its fall 2020 lists of students recognizing their academic achievement. Those on the President’s List earned grade-point averages of 4.0 and those on the dean’s list earned GPAs between 3.5 to 3.99.
Area residents named to the lists include:
President’s List: Abigail Brauch, of Good Thunder; Hanna Shank, of Mankato; and Samuel Poquette, of New Ulm.
Dean’s list: Mason Sohre, of Good Thunder; Autumn Bleess, of Janesville; Carter Fromm, of Sleepy Eye.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Local residents were among 420 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following commencement in December.
Justin Hill, of Elysian, received a bachelor of science degree/health and human performance; Alissa Schmidt, of Mapleton, earned a BS in animal science; and Shyanne Baynes-Rodning, of Nicollet, earned a BS in crop and soil science.
Western Technical College
Rachel Ebert of Mankato, and Hannah Ammann, of Truman, were named to the President’s List for Western Technical College in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
To be included on the list, students must achieve grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher and carry six or more credits in an associate’s degree or technical diploma program.
University of Wisconsin-Stout
The University of Wisconsin-Stout dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester has been announced. The award, formerly known as the Chancellor’s Award, is presented to students who have grade-point averages of 3.5 or above.
Area residents who received the academic honor are:
Mankato — Anna Distad, Ian Fredericks, Jack Schwartz, Leif Stout.
Montgomery — Nick Arguedas.
New Ulm — Zachary Helget.
St. Peter — Katelyn Kruger.
Sleepy Eye — Alexa Owens.
Walters — Leah Meyer.
Waseca — Shelby Wolff.
Iowa Lakes Community College
Iowa Lakes Community College, in Estherville, released the fall honors list of full-time students who demonstrated academic excellence by earning grade-point averages of 3.25 or higher.
Fall semester students who achieved a 3.25 grade point average or better are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list. Those with a 4.0 average are on the President’s List.
Area recipients of the academic honors are:
President’s list:
Lake Crystal — James Sullivan.
New Ulm — Aaron Portner.
Vernon Center — Macy Schwarz.
Dean’s list:
Kiester — Mitchell Hagenson.
St. Peter — Allison McCabe, Olivia Stevens.
Waseca — Rachel Breck.
Good Counsel Learning Center
The Women’s Giving Circle of Mankato recently gifted Good Counsel Learning Center $2,500 to support the center’s work tutoring women and children.
This assistance is funded in part through a philanthropic gift from the Women’s Giving Circle Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation.
Lake Crystal Fire Department
Lake Crystal Fire Department member Gary Reed recently received the 2020 Fire Prevention Community Awareness Award from the Minnesota State Fire Department Association.
Reed was recognized for organizing a fire safety event with the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota. About 1,000 people attended the August 2019 event.
Wartburg College
Annika Anderson, of New Ulm, was featured at a Bach’s Lunch organ series recital March 12 at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Anderson played “Nun bitten wir den heiligen Geist” by Dietrich Buxtehude and a chorale prelude on “Holy, Holy, Holy.”
Rochester Community
Rebecca Rigdon, of Good Thunder, graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College at the end of fall semester.
Rigdon received an associate of applied science for business management with high honors.
Buena Vista University
Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, has announced students named to its fall dean’s list.
Area residents who achieved 3.5 grade-point averages or higher for the semester to earn the academic honor are:
Blue Earth — Gaven Bruellman.
Truman — Cayden Fischer.
Sherburn — Brenna Horkey.
Courtland — Elizabeth Marzinske, Hannah Marzinske.
Phi Kappa Phi
Jenna Helget, of New Ulm, recently was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Helget was initiated at Dakota Wesleyan University.
Helget is among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Western Governors University
Kasey Overgaard, of St. Peter, was recently surprised with a $2,500 Sage Scholarship to Western Governors University. The scholarship is named for WGU’s mascot, Sage the Night Owl, and is designed to help make the decision to enroll at WGU a little easier for students.
Overgaard, a substitute teacher for Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools, is pursuing a master of arts in teaching, elementary education from WGU.
