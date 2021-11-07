Bremer Bank
Bremer Bank recently partnered with Greater Mankato Area United Way on its company initiative to provide “Home for Good” home supply kits to individuals in need through Committee Against Domestic Abuse.
The household essentials kits were donated to CADA Nov. 1.
University of Iowa
Area residents were among undergraduate students at the University of Iowa-Iowa City were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester.
Students from the area who received the academic honor are:
Grace Mensing, of Blue Earth, College of Nursing.
Holly Huynh, of Mankato, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Klaire Harris, of Waseca, College of Public Health.
Minnesota Valley Action Council
Ann Macgregor, awareness coordinator with Minnesota Valley Action Council, and Lakyn Sathoff, a volunteer with MVAC, were honored Oct. 27 during Minnesota Community Action Partnership’s annual staff conference, which was virtual this year.
Macgregor, a Mankato resident who has been with MVAC for nearly 30 years, was honored with the Steve Chadwick Advocacy Award for her long-standing dedication to reducing poverty, effective advocacy and leadership in her community.
Sathoff, a Fairmont resident, was honored with the Allies in ACTION Award, which recognizes a client who demonstrated tenacity in overcoming barriers, inspires others and gives back to the community.
MinnCAP is made up of 24 wmember Community Action agencies across the state that address poverty at the local level by administering programs to help families move toward economic independence, growth, well-being and opportunity.
Lutheran Social Service
Michael Legg, of Mankato, is one of 92 honorees recently recognized by Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota.
Legg, a program coordinator, received a 2021 Spirit Award during an online celebration Sept. 23.
The award honors employees who demonstrate outstanding commitment and dedication to the vision and mission of the statewide organization. Honorees are nominated by their supervisors.
Lutheran Social Service seeks to foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore health and wellness in families, empower people with disabilities to live the lives they imagine, and promote health, independence and quality of life for older adults.
Explore Minnesota
Explore Minnesota recently rated New Ulm as one of the top towns to visit this holiday season in the article “Holiday Shopping in Minnesota Historic Downtowns.”
The article said: “For folks who love the traditions of Christmas — fragrant trees, hand-blown glass ornaments, elegantly carved candleholders, sweetly spiced cookies and Old World carols — head to this small town southwest of the Twin Cities in the Minnesota River Valley, with its Glockenspiel and German flair.”
