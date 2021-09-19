Ecumen Pathstone
A recent Blue Earth County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership grant is providing residents and staff at Ecumen Pathstone Living easier access to drinking water. Grant funds, not to exceed $685, will be used to provide bottle filling water fountains that will encourage consumption of water.
Blue Earth County SHIP works with local communities, schools and businesses to implement research-based strategies that create lasting change helping people in Blue Earth County prevent chronic diseases and live longer, healthier lives.
SHIP grants are reimbursed to the recipient for expenses incurred and require the recipient to contribute resources of at least 10% of the total project amount.
United Way
Area women pledged a record amount to support Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2022 campaign at the nonprofit’s 12th annual Women with Heart Luncheon.
The pledge total is more than $200,000, an increase of more than $25,000. The amount includes a $10,000 gift made by an anonymous donor.
More than 730 women attended the Aug. 4 luncheon event at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Soybean Council
Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council recently donated a set of soy-based tires to Bridge for Youth, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit that helps connect with the thousands of minors and young adults facing homelessness and home instability.
The council’s donation of a set of Goodyear tires to “The Bridge” wrapped up its summer-long “Driving Soy” campaign, which highlighted value-added soybean products. Throughout the summer, Minnesota’s 44 organized soybean counties donated tires to local law enforcement agencies.
Brown County Corn and Soybean Growers Association recently made a donation of a set of soy-based Eagle Enforcer All Weather tires to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
An online campaign was allowed farming audiences a chance to submit nominations on behalf of a deserving nonprofit.
Wisconsin-La Crosse
The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May.
Cleveland — Jenna Zimmerman, bachelor of science, biology, highest honors
Eagle Lake — Kylan Geiger, BS, finance.
Madison Lake — Aneka Tweeten, BS, early childhood, highest honors.
Mankato — Kenady Benning, BS, biology; Autumn Boik, BS, public health and community health education, honors; Jordan Burns, bachelor of arts, communication studies; Gabby Hill-Sanow, BS, honors; Abby Leasman, BS, psychology, honors; Gabrielle Vetter, BS, psychology, honors.
North Mankato — Mallory Blaschko, BS, early childhood; Cole Hunstad, BS, finance/accountancy, honors; Madalyn Ottmar, BS, nuclear medicine technology; Cullen Schull, BS, biochemistry/biology, highest honors.
St. Peter — Lily Werner, BA, communication studies, highest honors.
Waseca — Emily Rux, BA, English, highest honors.
State Community/Technical
Minnesota State Community and Technical College named its students who achieved academic excellence while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the spring semester.
The college has campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
Kali Schlingmann, of Mankato, and Courtney Madsen, of New Richland, are among the students named to the president’s list for earning grade-point averages of 4.0.
Students on the dean’s list earned GPAs between of 3.50 to 3.99. They include Patrick Vance and Matthew Warner, both of Montgomery, Matalyne Jones, of New Ulm, and Spencer Burden, of Sleepy Eye.
Hamline University
Hamline University School of Business in St. Paul has announced the dean’s list for its most recent term.
Tasha Passa and Gabby Robinson, both of Montgomery, qualified for the academic honor by earning grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher.
The dean’s list for Hamline’s College of Liberal Arts for the spring semester also has been announced. To qualify, students must earn GPAs of 3.5 or higher.
Area residents on the dean’s list are Jacob Ostermann, of Amboy, Seth Hardesty, of Mankato, Ally Steffensmeier, of New Ulm, Danielle Gulden, of North Mankato, and Cynthia Mclane of St. Peter.
Northwest Technical
Alexander Passmore, of Mapleton, graduated with a diploma in electrical construction and maintenance from Northwest Technical College in Bemidji, at the conclusion of the spring semester.
