Pile It On
Volunteers collected $2,402 in cash and 1,540 pounds of non-perishable items for the ECHO Food Shelf during North Mankato Fun Days Parade July 10. Organizers of the Pile It On promotion include members of the ECHO Food Shelf board, Snell Motors, KEYC News Now, Target and Radio Mankato. Additional support is provided by Mayflower and United Prairie Bank.
America's Little Miss
An Eagle Lake preschooler recently was named the America's Little Miss pageant's 2021 Mini Miss during Grand Nationals in Orlando, Florida.
Beatrice Bromeland, 5, is the daughter of Joe and Jennifer Bromeland.
During her reign as title holder, she will be participating in her first parade on Saturday in Eagle Lake for Tator Days. Other events coming up this summer for Beatrice include attending a pre-game parade around the bases at a Twins game in August and making an appearance at the Minnesota State Fair.
Madelia Health Foundation
A record amount of donations — more than $14,700 — was raised at Madelia Health Foundation's 16th annual Golf Outing fundraiser June 2. Eighty-four people participated in the event that supports surgical services offerings at the hospital in Madelia.
Team McCabe earned first-place honors.
Junior Achievement
First National Bank Minnesota awarded Junior Achievement in the Greater Mankato area $430 in support of JA Programs throughout the Greater Mankato area for the 2021-22 school year.
Each month First National Bank Minnesota has a jeans day on Fridays to raise money for a nonprofit. JA was chosen for a month as First National Bank values and recognizes the importance of providing free financial literacy, work and career readiness and entrepreneurship curriculum in kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms.
JA in the Greater Mankato area impacts students throughout Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Cleveland, St. Clair, St. Peter, Janesville, Good Thunder, Mapleton, Minnesota Lake and Lake Crystal.
U of M Center
for Transportation Studies
The University of Minnesota’s Center for Transportation Studies recently appointed Region Nine Development Commission Executive Director Nicole Griensewic to be the first female chair of its executive committee. Her two-year term was effective July 1.
The executive committee serves as the main decision-making body for the Center for Transportation Studies. Griensewic formerly served as a member of the committee for six years and was chair for its governance and communications subcommittee.
State appointments
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the appointments of area residents to state boards.
Jenny Arndt, of Waseca, was named a parent/guardian representative on the Minnesota Governor's Council on Developmental Disabilities. Her term expires Jan. 1, 2024.
Heidi Holmes, of Mankato, was named to the Board of Social Work. Her term expires Jan. 6, 2025.
Benedictine College
Moriah Lippert, of Easton, and Lucia Rynda, of Montgomery, were named to the spring dean's list at Benedictine College, Atchison, Kansas.
Full-time students with grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the list.
St. Mary’s University
The following area residents were named to the second-semester dean’s list for St. Mary’s University of Minnesota in Winona:
Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.
Bricelyn — Hailey Warmka.
Easton — Isaiah Lippert.
Montgomery — Emily Krautkremer, Elizabeth Trnka.
St. James — Zoie Becker, Rachel Lang.
St. Peter — Ella Boomgaarden, Alyson Deegan, Matthew Johnson, Jordan Keeley, Eryn Roemhildt.
Springfield — Justin Haugo.
Waseca — Tyler Hyatt.
Saint Mary's University recently recognized its outstanding undergraduate students by awarding several academic honors. These awards, representing a variety of academic disciplines, are given out to deserving students each spring.
Samantha Chaffee, of Delavan, is the recipient of the Psychology Department Distinction Award.
Jordan Keeley, of St. Peter, is the recipient of the Outstanding Organic Chemistry Award.
Rotary Club
Seven area high school seniors were recognized May 15 at the Greater Mankato Area Rotary Club’s annual Speech and Debate banquet. The students spoke at the virtual banquet conducted by the club and each were rewarded a $300 scholarship.
Students recognized at the event are:
Mankato East High School's Tufah Dahir and Seth Stevens.
Mankato West High School's Brennan Houlihan and Vincent Benzmiller.
Loyola High School's Rachel Kohlmeyer, Sadie Blace and Addison Fraze.
UW-Milwaukee
Area residents were among candidates for degrees from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and were eligible to participate in virtual commencement exercises May 16.
