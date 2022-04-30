MSHSL meet
Mankato East High School junior Olivia Moeller placed seventh in the storytelling category at the Minnesota State High School League speech meet.
The state competition was April 22 at Eastview High School in Apple Valley.
Wayne State
Landon Benson, of Mankato, has completed a graduate degree in business administration at Wayne State College in Nebraska.
Commencement ceremonies were Dec. 17.
MSU-Moorhead
Area residents were among the students awarded degrees from Minnesota State University-Moorhead in December.
Commencement ceremonies were Dec. 16.
Kacie Lamont, of Pemberton, earned a master of science degree in educational leadership.
Nadia Nik, of Mankato, earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in animation and a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy.
Hannah Stelter, of North Mankato, earned a BFA in graphic design, magna cum laude.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.