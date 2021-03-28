Knowledge Bowl
The Region Nine Knowledge Bowl virtual meet took place March 16. In Class A competition, 12 teams competed for two spots at the state meet.
The area team's results are:
First place — Minnesota Valley Lutheran Team Black, 87.
Second place — Sleepy Eye Team Black, 51.
Third place — Cathedral High School Team Fire, 49.
Fourth place — MVL Team Blue, 49.
Fifth place — Sleepy Eye Team White, 45.
St. Casimir School
Students in grades four through six at St. Casimir Catholic School in Wells recently read William Durbin's "The Broken Blade" in their Minnesota history class.
In conjunction with reading the book about voyageurs, the students prepared a "Feast Fit for a Voyageur."
Loyola Speech results
Loyola High School's speech team placed third out of 21 teams in a virtual competition March 20 sponsored by Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School.
Team members who placed are:
Rachel Kohlmeyer, first place, prose; Sadie Blace, second place, discussion; Collin Kirschner, second place, humor; Teya Waagner, second place, novice, extemporaneous reading; Duram Kelly, third place, creative expression; Rosie Sullivan, third place, novice, extemporaneous reading; Molly Koester, fourth place, extemporaneous reading; Addy Fraze, fifth place, Great Speeches; Abby Moses, sixth, informative.
MAPS speech results
Several Mankato Area Public Schools students earned awards in recent virtual speech tournaments.
The following Mankato East speech team members placed in the Big 9 Speech Tournament March 17:
Claire Burman, first place, extemporaneous reading; Grace Guestchow, second, drama; Naomi DeRosier, third, drama; Gavin Davis, third place, extemporaneous speaking; Olivia Moeller, third place, storytelling; Jayne Satre, fourth place, drama; Jackie Quach, fifth place, extemporaneous reading; and Kate Laven, fifth place, storytelling.
The following Mankato East students earned awards in the Northfield Raiders Speech Invitational March 20:
Olivia Moeller — first place (next-in), storytelling; Jackie Quach, third place (next-in), extemporaneous reading; Jayne Satre, fourth place, drama; Kate Laven, sixth place, storytelling.
• Mankato West Speech team members competed competed in Red Wing's Big 9 Speech Conference Meet March 16:
Conference champion Klara Lybeck received first-place honors in the humorous category; Brennan Houlihan — fifth place, discussion; Emma Steffen — third place, discussion; Thomas Kane — extemporaneous speaking, fifth place; Hazel Tweten — sixth place, informative.
The following West students competed in the JWP Bulldog Invitational March 20:
Emma Steffans — first place, discussion; Vincent Benzmiller — third place, discussion; Klara Lybeck — fourth place, humorous; Brennan Houlihan — fifth place, discussion; Desiree Maloney — fifth, humorous; Thomas Kane — fifth place, extemporaneous speaking; Hazel Tweten — fifth place, informative; Ryan Berlin — sixth, original oratory.
Fuel Your School
Nicollet Public Schools recently was picked as one of 55 winners in Hy-Vee Inc.'s Fuel Your School Sweepstakes.
Throughout January, customers participated in the sweepstakes that provided donations of up to $500 for schools within Hy-Vee's eight-state region.
Concordia College
Concordia College in Moorhead announced the names of students placed on the dean's honor list for the first semester.
To qualify for this designation, students must carry a minimum of 12 semester credits and have grade-point averages of at least a 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
Area residents on the list include:
Belle Plaine — Allison Hennes.
Blue Earth — Gunnar Fering.
Mankato — Grace Henry.
New Ulm — Abbey Frauenholtz.
St. Peter — Elijah Hunt, Xenia Loredo-Hollon.
Waseca — Autum Broughten.
Brown County Historical Society
A Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage grant for $8,982 recently was awarded to Brown County Historical Society in New Ulm. The funds will be used to inventory, catalog and photograph objects housed in the Brown County Museum’s artifact storage spaces.
This project is the second phase of a five-year comprehensive inventory of the 16,000 artifacts in BCHS’ artifact collection.
FFA Hall of Fame
Two area residents have been named to the Minnesota FFA Alumni Association and Foundation's Hall of Fame.
Michael Dove, of New Ulm, and Mary Hoffmann, of Sleepy Eye, were recognized for their contributions and service to agriculture/agribusiness, to education in agriculture and to FFA.
Dove and Hoffmann were among nine 2021 inductees introduced March 6 during the organization's annual meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.