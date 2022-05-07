Bemidji State

Local students earned degrees from Bemidji State University during the 2020-2021 school year:

Cleveland — Matthew Feddema, associate of arts in liberal education.

Good Thunder — Amber Hollerich, bachelor of science in business administration.

Janesville — Karissa Jewison-Francis, BS in elementary teacher education; Janelle Waters, BS in elementary teacher education.

Mankato — Kristina Backman, BS in psychology; Anastasia Lewis, bachelor of arts in psychology.

Montgomery — Jacquelynn Rothbauer, BA in psychology; Paul Warner, BS in wildlife biology.

New Richland — Elizabeth Gruenhagen, BS in economics.

New Ulm — Ace Wesselmann, an associate of arts in liberal education

North Mankato — Amino Abdirahman, a bachelor of science in nursing; Katie Rstom, AA in liberal education.

Sleepy Eye — Sean Salfer, BS in engineering technology.

Springfield — Katherine Wilhelmi, master of special education.

Waldorf — Rachel Collins, BS in nursing.

Waseca — Dawson Deutsch, BS in accounting, Eric Maas, BS in project management; Brenda Tollefson, BS in individualized studies.

Wells — Candace Clark, BS in nursing.

Affinity Plus Foundation

The Affinity Plus Foundation has announced its 2021-2022 winners of the Affinity Plus Foundation Scholarship Program. Thirty-six student members from across Minnesota were each awarded a $3,000 scholarship to use for their academics.

Winners from Mankato are: Thomas Braswell and Morgan Anderson, a student at Minnesota State University.

