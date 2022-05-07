Bemidji State
Local students earned degrees from Bemidji State University during the 2020-2021 school year:
Cleveland — Matthew Feddema, associate of arts in liberal education.
Good Thunder — Amber Hollerich, bachelor of science in business administration.
Janesville — Karissa Jewison-Francis, BS in elementary teacher education; Janelle Waters, BS in elementary teacher education.
Mankato — Kristina Backman, BS in psychology; Anastasia Lewis, bachelor of arts in psychology.
Montgomery — Jacquelynn Rothbauer, BA in psychology; Paul Warner, BS in wildlife biology.
New Richland — Elizabeth Gruenhagen, BS in economics.
New Ulm — Ace Wesselmann, an associate of arts in liberal education
North Mankato — Amino Abdirahman, a bachelor of science in nursing; Katie Rstom, AA in liberal education.
Sleepy Eye — Sean Salfer, BS in engineering technology.
Springfield — Katherine Wilhelmi, master of special education.
Waldorf — Rachel Collins, BS in nursing.
Waseca — Dawson Deutsch, BS in accounting, Eric Maas, BS in project management; Brenda Tollefson, BS in individualized studies.
Wells — Candace Clark, BS in nursing.
Affinity Plus Foundation
The Affinity Plus Foundation has announced its 2021-2022 winners of the Affinity Plus Foundation Scholarship Program. Thirty-six student members from across Minnesota were each awarded a $3,000 scholarship to use for their academics.
Winners from Mankato are: Thomas Braswell and Morgan Anderson, a student at Minnesota State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.