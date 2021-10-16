UW-River Falls
Area residents were named to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring semester dean's list. To receive the academic honor, full-time undergraduates must earn grade-point averages of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.
Honorees include:
Le Center — Christina Huber, Grace Smith, Brittney Tiede.
Le Sueur — Marta Hladysh.
Madelia — Alayna DeLaCruz.
Madison Lake — Libby Alders.
Mankato — Nevada Glackler, Maddie Heiser, Nanshin Lazak.
New Ulm — Brianna Fenske, Kelsi Miller, Sarah Preisinger,.
North Mankato — Molly Hodapp, Jon Mans.
St. Clair — Lexi Braun.
St. Peter — Rae Smit.
Sleepy Eye — Cassie Heinrichs.
Waseca — Noah Schmidt.
Wells — Amy Groskreutz.
Luther College
Mankato residents Rachel Clennon and Ana Goellner were named to the spring dean's list at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
To receive the academic honor, a student must earn a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades.
Upper Iowa University
Macy Wilharm, of St. Peter, graduated in August from Upper Iowa University at Fayette.
Wilharm received a bachelor of science degree in human resources management.
Mount Mary University
Kaylee Reeder, of Montgomery, was among students who completed their degree requirements at Mount Mary University in Milwaukee and graduated at the conclusion of spring semester.
Reeder earned a bachelor of arts in merchandise management.
