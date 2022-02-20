Crusader Classic
Loyola Catholic School’s Crusader Classic was host to 22 speech teams Feb. 12. A team from Marshall placed first.
Mankato East High School’s team placed third in the team sweepstakes. Team members who placed include:
First place — Olivia Moeller, storytelling; Gavin Davis, extemporaneous speaker; Grace Guetschow, prose.
Third place — Jayne Satre, drama.
Fifth place — Alanna Slocum, creative expression.
Sixth place — Kalan Kenward, humorous; Jackie Quach, extemporaneous reading.
Fourth place — Naomi DeRosier, drama; Kate Laven, storytelling.
Mankato West High School’s team placed seventh. Team members who placed include:
First place — Gianna Aloisio, informative; Addi Lawrence, informative.
Second place — Saarah Hassan, drama; Lila Madison, novice original oratory.
Fourth place — Thomas Kane, extemporaneous speaking; Neveah Coopman and Desiree Maloney, novice duo.
Sixth place — Lalayna Jones, original oratory.
Loyola placed 12th in the competition. Team members from Loyola who placed include:
First place — Grace Monson, novice storytelling; Teya Waagner, novice extemporaneous reading.
Second place — Katreyn Huisken, novice discussion; Sawyer Ettesvold and Thomas Soupir, dramatic duo.
Third place — Duram Kelly, creative expression; Elsa Wood, novice storytelling.
Fifth place — Molly Koester, extemporaneous reading.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 1,462 degrees in May.
Area graduates are:
Blue Earth — Christopher Sanders, bachelor of science, nursing.
Le Sueur — Allison Schwarz, BS, psychology.
Mankato — Mitchell Bohrer, bachelor of business administration, management; Anna Egli, BBA, accounting.
Waseca — Olivea Boyer, BS, social work; Jenna Butterfield, BA, health care administration; Jack Johnson, bachelor of arts; Jocelyn Larrabee, BS, special education; Breanna Lewis, BBA, economics; Avery Osweiler, BAs, integrated strategic communication.
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Area residents have been named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 or higher grade-point average.
The area students are:
Blue Earth — Justin Kennedy, Alyssa Ripley.
Cleveland — William Wencl.
Eagle Lake — Christopher Danner.
Easton — Callie Stevermer.
Garden City — Brooke Pahl.
Kasota — Whitny Fowlds.
Lake Crystal — Aiden Begnaud.
Le Center — Mariah Fournier.
Madison Lake — Chase Fingerson, Alex Prochaska.
Mankato — Farah Alkurdy, Claire Attarian, Jameson Auger, Briann Banwart, Haley Birkholz, Aaron Brennan, Jamie Carpenter, CaleyAnn Clobes, Nora Coughlan, Jennifer Dauer, Luke Drummer, Peyton Duncan, Trey Feuerhelm, Katelyn Flatgard, Cameron Grund, Noah Haefner, Jenna Helget, Abigail Miller, Jared Miller, Abigail Pleiss, Madison Plemens-Schunk, Kiara Riehl, Matthew Salzle, Corey Schneider, Marissa Starkey, Olivia Starkey, Cole Theobald, Hannah Weng, Madelyn Wolf.
New Richland — Margueritte Maloney; Autumn Ress.
New Ulm — Samantha Guldan, Jacob Hanson, Heidi Hoffman, Emma Maudal, Rebecca Schwarz, Elise Webb.
Nicollet — Anna Holmin, Joshua Koser.
North Mankato — Alexander Backman, Mason Balster, Bailey Brandel, Samuel Cesafsky, James Dahlvang, Grace Dehen, Amber Frederick, Gretta Goertzen, Lucas Guo, Kevin Krahmer, Tory Lindblom, Wylie McMichael, Alanna Pohlman, Jordan Schmitt, Jacqueline Vollmer.
Pemberton — Matthew Strobel.
St. James — Parker Jones, Brianna Sanders.
St. Peter — Maansi Bhakta, Bennett Combs, Rebecca Johnson, Marlen Ramirez, Nicholas Seitzer, Evan Skinner, Rafat Solaiman.
Sleepy Eye — Kelsie Domeier, Alexa Weiss.
Springfield — Kaylie Windschitl.
Waseca — Chloe Armendariz, Jessalyn Dvorak, Ian Knoll, Blake Wendland.
Wells — Danica Via Holmseth, Logan Stenzel.
Winnebago — Madison Oelke.
