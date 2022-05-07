Arbor Day contest
The city of Mankato has announced the winners of its 2022 Arbor Day Poster Contest. This year's winners in the following categories are:
Kindergarten/first grades:
First place — Riley Larsen.
Second place — Micah Simmering.
Third place — Lydia Becker.
Second/third grades:
First place — Olivia Sabellini.
Second place — Eliana Persons.
Third place — Zoe Bakke.
Fourth/fifth grades:
First place — Skylar Nolta.
Second place — Jillian Timmerman.
Third place — Amalia Harison.
Each first-place winner will be honored by having a tree planted in a city park.
Bemidji State
Local students earned degrees from Bemidji State University during the 2020-2021 school year:
Cleveland — Matthew Feddema, associate of arts in liberal education.
Good Thunder — Amber Hollerich, bachelor of science in business administration.
Janesville — Karissa Jewison-Francis, BS in elementary teacher education; Janelle Waters, BS in elementary teacher education.
Mankato — Kristina Backman, BS in psychology; Anastasia Lewis, bachelor of arts in psychology.
Montgomery — Jacquelynn Rothbauer, BA in psychology; Paul Warner, BS in wildlife biology.
New Richland — Elizabeth Gruenhagen, BS in economics.
New Ulm — Ace Wesselmann, an associate of arts in liberal education
North Mankato — Amino Abdirahman, a bachelor of science in nursing; Katie Rstom, AA in liberal education.
Sleepy Eye — Sean Salfer, BS in engineering technology.
Springfield — Katherine Wilhelmi, master of special education.
Waldorf — Rachel Collins, BS in nursing.
Waseca — Dawson Deutsch, BS in accounting, Eric Maas, BS in project management; Brenda Tollefson, BS in individualized studies.
Wells — Candace Clark, BS in nursing.
Affinity Plus Foundation
The Affinity Plus Foundation has announced its 2021-2022 winners of the Affinity Plus Foundation Scholarship Program. Thirty-six student members from across Minnesota were each awarded a $3,000 scholarship to use for their academics.
Winners from Mankato are: Thomas Braswell and Morgan Anderson, a student at Minnesota State University.
UW-Stout
Scholarships valued at more than $977,000 were awarded to 436 University of Wisconsin-Stout students this academic year through the Stout University Foundation Inc.
Scholarship recipients from this area include:
Mankato — Margaret Wood, hotel, restaurant and tourism management; Philip H. McGuirk, hotel, restaurant and tourism Management.
St. Peter — Katelyn Kruger, food and nutritional sciences, Alumni Association Graduate Student Scholarship.
Augustana University
Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has announced students who have earned a Journey Scholars Award for Academic Year 2021-22.
This award is for first-year students of color who demonstrate how their inclusion in the Journey Scholars Program at Augustana will strengthen their cohort and provide opportunity for personal growth and development in the application process. The selection of these candidates is made by the Journey Scholars Committee.
Recipients include Nasteho Abdi, of Mankato, and Rodolfo Arreola, of St. James.
Northern State
Ryan Schlichte, of North Mankato, graduated during winter commencement ceremonies Dec. 11 at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Schlichte earned a master of science degree in educational studies.
In December, NSU recognized its scholarship winners for 2021.
Wyatt Block, of Mankato, is the recipient of a WolfPACT scholarship, the largest guaranteed, four-year scholarship in South Dakota. Students entering their freshman year at NSU are eligible for various funding amounts based on their ACT scores and grade-point average.
