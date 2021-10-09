Old National Bank
Old National Bank teams recently participated in packing of more than 100,000 meals for Meals from the Heart, an Oak Park Heights-based nonprofit.
Each September, the Minnesota Bankers Association launches its Community Impact Month promotion, which gives member banks a focused period to engage employees in community service activities.
Old National has been an active participant in Community Impact Month for several years. This year, the bank partnered with Meals from the Heart, an organization that brings people together to serve their neighbors through energized and fun meal-packing events that provide flavorful, fortified meals to local food shelves.
Beneficiaries included ECHO Food Shelf. The Mankato food shelf received 44 boxes.
Community and Technical College
The following area students are among the 700 2021 Spring Semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena:
Eagle Lake — Casandra Juliar, liberal arts and sciences degree.
Montgomery — Matthew Warner, electrical technology.
New Richland — Courtney Madsen, associate degree in human resources.
Sleepy Eye — Carter Ibberson, electrical line work diploma.
Washburn University
Logan Stock, of North Mankato, was named to the spring dean's list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.
To qualify for the list, a student must complete 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.99.
Northwestern College
McKenzie Sonnek, of North Mankato, was among 248 graduates to receive bachelor’s degrees during commencement ceremonies May 8 at Northwestern College, in Orange City, Iowa.
Sonnek graduated with a major in Christian education-youth ministry.
Iowa Lakes Community College
The spring honor lists has been announced for Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville.
The lists include full-time students who earned grade-point averages of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Students named to the dean's list had GPAs between 3.25 and 3.99, and those on the president's list earned 4.0 averages.
Area residents on the president's list include:
Kiester — Mitchell Hagenson.
Lake Crystal — James Sullivan.
Vernon Center — Macy Schwarz.
Area residents on the dean's list include:
Butterfield — Elisabeth Pankratz.
St. Peter — Allison McCabe.
Waseca — Rachel Breck.
Delta Dental
Delta Dental of Minnesota sent 45,000 toothbrushes to 20 food shelves throughout Minnesota in June as a National Smile Month promotion.
Delta Dental of Minnesota is committed to strengthening the communities it serves, as well as improving oral health and overall health. The donations reach the Twin Cities region as well as towns in greater Minnesota, North Dakota and Nebraska.
Northern State
Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., has released the dean’s list for the spring semester.
Mankato residents Chase Groh and Emily Schumacher, are among the students who received the academic honor.
College of St. Scholastica
The College of St. Scholastica at Duluth has announced its spring dean's list recipients. Recipients of the academic honor achieved grade-point averages of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Area residents named to the list include:
Blue Earth — Katelynn Reddick.
Bricelyn — Jessica Holland.
Janesville — Alexia King.
Le Center — Audrey Wasiloski.
Le Sueur — Keely Olness.
Mankato — Sidney Botker, Mckenzie Hardesty, Julia Herzberg, Alison Rempfer.
New Ulm — Quinn Popowski, Taylor Scherr.
North Mankato — Gabrielle Van Grootheest.
St. James — Hannah Loewen.
