State appointments
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan recently announced appointments of area residents to state councils.
Kenneth Trebelhorn, of Waseca, will serve on the Minnesota Assistive Technology Advisory Council. His two-year term is effective July 1.
The council provides advice to Minnesota STAR, a program that assists Minnesotans with disabilities gain access to and acquire assistive technology.
Julie Frederick, of Mankato, was reappointed to the Board of Nursing as a registered nurse member with baccalaureate nursing education experience. Her term expires Jan. 6, 2025.
The Minnesota Board of Nursing oversees and assures the safe practice of nursing in Minnesota by holding nurses accountable for conduct based on legal, ethical and professional standards.
Consolidated Communications
Broadband and business communications provider Consolidated Communications recently announced employees and the company have pledged to support several United Way organizations. Pledges include $41,343 for the Greater Mankato Area United Way.
Feeding Our Communities
Feeding Our Communities Partners recently received $15,000 in donations.
FOCP’s programs provide low-income students with packs of well-balanced, child-friendly meals to take home for weekends and scheduled school breaks. Launched in 2010, enrollment is about 900 students from 29 schools and five school districts throughout Blue Earth and Nicollet counties.
The Joy in Childhood Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to the nonprofit following Dunkin’ Mankato’s “Sprinkle Some Love” campaign in April that raised $5,000.
These funds will provide direct support to the BackPack, Power Pack and Summer Pack Food Programs for K-8 students.
American Legion
Madison Lake Post 269 Sons of the American Legion recently awarded $500 gift cards to young adults entering the workforce.
The organization’s Tools of the Trade recipients are Ethan Sundermeyer and Travis Burt. Recipients also were provided with free SAL memberships.
YMCA
Mentoring programs at Mankato Family YMCA recently were awarded grants from the Mankato Area Foundation and the Consolidated Communications Community Fund.
The Consolidated Communications Community Fund awarded $4,000 to the YMCA Brother/Sister Mentoring program. The grant monies support all program efforts including mentor networking, recruiting and retention of mentors and mentor appreciation.
The Mankato Area Foundation awarded $2,000 to the YMCA Mentoring Program. These funds will allow the mentoring program to hold monthly match activities and group activities for participants in the mentoring programs.
University of Iowa
The University of Iowa recently announced its dean’s list for the fall semester.
Area residents who received the academic honor are: Garrigan Morgan, of Eagle Lake, Zoie Burton, of Janesville, Klaire Harris, of Waseca.
Texas Christian
Mikayla Rudolf, of North Mankato, was recently named to the dean’s list at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.
Rudolf earned the academic honor by achieving a 3.6 grade-point average.
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Kate Koestler, of Wells, graduated in December from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie. Koestler earned a bachelor of science degree in retail merchandising and management.
University of Minnesota Crookston
Area residents were among the students named to the fall semester chancellor’s list at the University of Minnesota Crookston.
To qualify for a place on the list, students must complete 12 or more credits while attaining a 4.0 grade point average.
The area students are:
Amboy — April Rose Klecker.
Courtland — Teddy Giefer.
New Ulm — Johanna Stelljes.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its fall semester dean’s list, honoring those full-time students who achieved grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Area students on the list include:
Shane Streit, of Amboy, and Aaron Walechka, of Janesville.
Kato Public Charter School
Kato Public Charter School announced in February the following students had been named to honor rolls for their academic achievements for the semester:
A — Karee Paulson, Travis Howard, Michaela Watson, Colton Seagroves.
B — Drayven Wilson, Keyuana Isaac-Mosley, Meghan Pape, Mariah Salinas.
Augustana University
Commencement ceremonies were May 21-22 for Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Graduates from the area include:
Undergraduate degrees:
Blue Earth — Jared Theodore Armon, bachelor of arts; Samantha Marie Barslou, bachelor of science (summa cum laude).
Henderson — Aiden Nelson Ladd, BA.
Lake Crystal — Kori Ann Schaffer, BS.
Le Sueur — Laura Sue Schwartz, BA.
Mankato — Makenna Rose Allen, BA; Logan Lee Swanson, BA.
New Ulm — Taylor Kaaren Wolf, BS.
North Mankato — Casey Ann Schultz, BA; Megan Lauren Westphal, BS (cum laude).
St. Peter — Evan Mathew Furst, BA; Claire Christine Thompson, BS (summa cum laude)
Springfield — Samuel James Baier, BA; Kylee Ruth Wells, BA (summa cum laude).
Graduate degrees:
St. Peter — Stephanie Elizabeth Evans, master of education.
Waterville — Skyler David Petry, master of arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.