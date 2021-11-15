MANKATO — NAMI Minnesota, a chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, has recognized Blue Earth County's Yellow Line Project this year.
The local jail diversion initiative was awarded NAMI Minnesota's Criminal Justice Award during the mental health nonprofit's annual conference Nov. 13. The award recognizes an individual or group in criminal justice that demonstrates a strong commitment to the decriminalization of mental illnesses.
The Yellow Line Project offers diversion and support services to lower-level offenders who are experiencing mental health problems or chemical dependency.
