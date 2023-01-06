MANKATO — Antsy Minnesotans who had hunkered down during the recent days-long snowstorm were happy to hoist their shovels and head outdoors for some winter exercise.
For those with mental health concerns, finding physical activities to enjoy in January takes on an even high level of importance.
Inactivity can bring on extra problems for people who are not only struggling to stay mentally fit, they are trying to manage concurring medical issues such as diabetes or heart problems, said Sue Abderholden, the executive director of the state chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness.
NAMI is promoting awareness of the connection between physical and mental health by offering a free program later this month. The online wellness initiative was launched by NAMI's national office to help people manage their mental and physical health. Hearts+Minds is a five-week program that will be offered 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 31 through Feb. 28.
Sessions will provide updates about current research as well as information about the connection between mental and physical health and how nutrition and physical activity may address symptoms and conditions effectively. Various health topics and areas of interest to be discussed include ways to improve health and overall wellness.
Jese Rudrogen, lead therapist at PrairieCare Medical Group in Mankato, sees the problems encountered by youths who spend most of their time indoors.
"They have all this built up energy. If they don't release that energy — let's say by playing outdoors — that's when we see problems in those who are already struggling," said Rudrogen.
"When kids are inactive, that breeds problems like poor sleep habits and poor hygiene," he said.
There is no registration fee for Hearts+Minds; however, participants will need a computer or tablet with a camera and high-speed internet.
To register, go to: namimn.org/event/heartsminds.
