Increasingly snow-narrowed roadways are testing the patience, the nerve and the turn-taking skills of Mankato drivers. And in some places, city streets are failing the exam.
“Snow this year has been extremely heavy, so I think it’s brought the problem more to the forefront,” said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty.
Particularly on residential streets with parking on both sides, the growing snowbanks are pushing parked vehicles into driving lanes. That’s forcing drivers to slow down, to calculate whether there’s still enough room to avoid sideswiping the oncoming vehicle and sometimes — when the squeeze is too tight — to pull to the side and let the other driver go first.
In a pair of cases, those options aren’t working for transit bus drivers and snowplow operators, which is why “seasonal no parking” is being added on the fly on Holly Lane and Castle Drive. It’s a designation Mankato has traditionally attempted to avoid using outside of the older neighborhoods in the river valley.
With Holly Lane, the requested change came from the Mankato Transit System.
Holly Lane is home to the Open Door Health Center, so a Route 6 bus runs down the now-constricted street twice an hour on weekdays. That’s a tough task for bus drivers attempting to stay safe and on time.
“You have a larger vehicle like that on a regular schedule and the road gets narrower with parking and snow ...,” McCarty said when asking the City Council to approve a ban on parking on the west side of Holly Lane from Nov. 1 to April 1.
Although the change will make it easier for Route 6 riders to get to Open Door medical appointments, it will make life a bit harder for residents of Hilltop Apartments. The 68-year-old rental complex, made up of a half-dozen buildings totaling 72 units, is also on the west side of Holly Lane. McCarty said the property owners have been notified of the change in parking rules and enough spaces exist in the buildings’ parking lots to accommodate tenants.
Seasonal no parking is also coming to a very different street on Mankato’s north side. Castle Pines Drive — adjacent to the Mankato Golf Club and the site of townhouses being marketed at $1,400 to $1,700 a month — is too clogged with parked vehicles for plow crews to clear the snow efficiently.
“It’s guests or parking for convenience that folks are choosing to use the street over parking that’s provided inside the development,” McCarty said.
Under the change approved by the City Council, parking will be prohibited from November through March on the north side of Castle Pines Drive.
Public Safety Director Amy Vokal said violators of the new “seasonal no parking” rules would face tickets and — if vehicles remain for an additional 24 hours — a possible tow.
Cart conundrum
City officials are also asking residents across Mankato to think of motorists and plow drivers when rolling their garbage and recycling carts out each week for pickup.
The boulevards where people typically place the carts are now home to towering windrows of snow, which has prompted some to place carts on top of the banks or in the streets.
“Carts placed in the street can become road obstacles for motorists and also make it difficult for snowplows to clear roads of snow quickly and efficiently,” according to a notification issued by Lara Peterson, city communications and engagement specialist. “Don’t place carts on top of snow piles because they can be difficult for garbage trucks to access and carts may tip over.”
The better choice is to place the carts at the end of the driveway, about 3 feet away from the street, Peterson advised: “This helps garbage trucks still be able to access the carts while also helping snowplows get through.”
Residents are also asked to remove carts as quickly as possible after they’ve been emptied because empty carts are vulnerable to tipping, becoming road hazards and slowing plowing operations.
