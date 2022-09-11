Most Americans love NASA.
They spur our imaginations of outer space, send back stunning images from ever-better satellites, give us a common sense of pride in being American.
And, of course, they were the reason we whopped the Soviets in the race to land on the moon during the Cold War.
All of which makes it more difficult to watch the recent delays and setbacks of NASA as they begin the process of returning Americans to land on the moon.
The uncrewed Artemis 1 mission has been delayed multiple times due to leaky liquid hydrogen fueling lines and other problems.
Artemis is named after the twin sister of Apollo, known in Greek mythology as the Goddess of the moon. But so far, the impressive looking rocket so far hasn’t gotten any closer to the moon than the Kennedy Center launch pad.
It’s a bit disconcerting considering it’s been 53 years since we first set foot on the moon.
Even China took the opportunity to poke fun at the USA for the launch failures. Their state-run media slammed the NASA administrator as a failure. To be fair, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has ripped China in the past for stealing sensitive spacecraft components and knowledge from the U.S.
China has a history of playing catch-up to the U.S. through espionage, and they are working hard to be a major player in space. Two years ago, their Chang’e-5 lunar mission made a triumphant return from the moon carrying rock samples — the first time any nation has accomplished the feat since 1976.
NASA now hopes to try to launch the Artemis rocket from the Kennedy Space Center on Sept. 23 or 27, if they can fix the leaky fuel line and ensure the batteries on the rocket are adequately charged.
The problems with the rocket no doubt have much to do with its complexity. The early spaceships carrying astronauts to the moon were comparatively simple tin cans.
The complicated rocket has lots of benefits but hassles as well.
It’s no different than the newer vehicles on the road today. All of the technologies add safety and comfort.
But while a guy with a little home-mechanic knowledge could tinker with the carburetor and radiator hoses on a 1980s Dodge Charger, you are mostly out of luck today when some warning light goes on in your vehicle. Without computer diagnostic equipment and specialized tools you have little chance of fixing much of anything yourself.
While it might be entertaining to muse over NASA’s current launch setbacks, the mission to return astronauts to the surface of the moon is exciting.
This is the first in a series of planned missions to actually put boots on the lunar ground. In about two years, Artemis 2 will take a crew to lunar orbit, and then Artemis 3 is to be sent up in 2025 to actually return humans to the lunar surface, landing the first woman and the first person of color on the moon.
Returning to the moon isn’t just a mission of nostalgia. We now know a lot more about the moon, which used to be considered bone dry. Scientists have found the moon has vast deposits of water ice that accumulated over billions of years.
The potential water source, along with areas of the moon where the sun shines nearly constantly, could offer the water and power sources NASA could use to create a stop-off point as it creates new missions to Mars, where future colonization could occur.
So it’s time to rally around NASA and cheer their success when Artemis 1 does launch. A successful space program has long been something we’ve done well and something the country can agree to be proud of.
And we have a new adversary to compete with as we try to protect our technological advances from China while they become the new space-race competitor.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
