The employees of Windings in New Ulm have a particular interest in following the NASA Perseverance rover as it makes its way around the Mars landscape, collecting data and samples to bring back to Earth.
The company made parts on the rover’s core drilling turret and its robotic arm.
“When there’s this much public interest it generates a real sense of pride among employees,” said Director of Marketing David Hansen.
Windings manufacturers custom motors, generators and related parts and has for its 50-year history focused on aeronautics and aerospace components.
“We’ve diversified into medical devices, factory automation, transportation, some power generation and alternative energy. Still, a considerable amount of our revenue is aerospace- and military-related,” he said.
“This is what we do every day. In general we get into some pretty exciting applications. We do the important stuff, the critical applications — oil and gas motors down in gas wells in very harsh environments,” Hansen said.
“It’s a great company, employee owned and started right here in New Ulm,” said Michael Looft, president & CEO of the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce.
“Windings has a lot of collaborative efforts between different companies.”
The company, with 125 employees, can’t say exactly what they produced for the rover. “I wish we could but we can’t because of non-disclosure agreements,” Hansen said.
Windings got its start in 1965, making AC synchro motors for analog cockpits for military applications. Twelve years ago, the company became 100% employee owned.
Windings was started by J.W. McKinney. He earlier worked for the Oster Co. of Racine, Wisconsin, which sent him to New Ulm to start a manufacturing company for them.
But when Oster decided to move its manufacturing out of New Ulm to Florida in 1960, McKinney wanted to stay and a few years later started Windings, hiring many of the employees who had earlier trained for Oster.
The company first had one of its components end up on a space mission in the late 1960s.
Windings has made components for a number of NASA missions, including parts for space vehicles, satellites, the NASA 2011 Curiosity Mars Rover and the 2018 Parker Solar Probe, which made observations of the outer corona of the sun.
The Perseverance mission aims to be the first in which samples are collected from the Red Planet and returned to Earth.
About the size of a car, Perseverance will spend about two years searching for signs of ancient microbial life, test methods for producing oxygen from the Martian atmosphere and identifying other resources such as subsurface water that could help pave the way for future astronauts to live and work on Mars.
