MANKATO — It looks like a pretty yellow version of Queen Anne’s lace, but wild parsnip has a toxic sap that when on the skin reacts to sunlight and can produce some horrendous burns and blisters. The plant also can harm livestock that eats it.
“It’s not run amuck, but that’s what we don’t want to happen,” said Blue Earth County Commissioner and farmer Kevin Paap.
Land owners and county weed inspectors have been seeing more of the invasive plant and trying to keep it under control before it becomes a much bigger problem.
“Prevention is the key. But you can’t be everywhere to see it, so it helps to have people tell (the county) when they see it,” Paap said.
Blue Earth County Public Works Director Ryan Thilges said the county has been more aggressive in finding and eliminating wild parsnip on public land but said much of it is on private land.
“It’s a nasty one. Wild parsnip is a problematic weed, and we have been seeing it becoming more predominant,” Thilges said. “We’re seeing it on more private lands. The county is responsible for its right of way and property owners are responsible for managing weeds on their own property, or townships or cities on their property.”
Finding and removing it is more problematic because wild parsnip looks like other plants. And precautions need to be taken in removing it to keep people safe.
“We’ve sent out a mower with a closed-cab tractor and mowed out areas,” Thilges said. “It’s a combination of spraying and mowing, depending on the season and where the parsnip is in the growth cycle.”
He said the county will do more spraying this fall as well as hiring contractors to spray. “We have a lot of work and limited resources, just like cities and townships, so we try to manage it as best we can.”
Paap encourages people who mow ditch hay to contact the county if they see what they believe is wild parsnip. “We need the landowners to help us.”
Thilges said county workers often notice it in public ditches but said there are more remote roads and ditches where they may not spot it.
People can call 507-304-4025 if they see what they believe is wild parsnip.
If it’s on private property, the county will notify the owner they are responsible for removing it and provide resources on doing so safely.
“Can you safely mow it? Do you need to spray it?” Paap said. “And if you’re mowing ditches, you want to be careful you don’t have things that animals can’t ingest.”
He said farm fields generally don’t have wild parsnip because they are sprayed for weeds. It’s more often a worry for CRP land, ditches and other areas outside of farm fields.
European import
Wild parsnip was brought by European settlers, who cultivated its edible root.
But in its second year of growth, the plant puts up its flat-topped flowers that produce the bitter, toxic sap. Once it seeds out, it spreads rapidly and now is found in all but a few states.
After it blooms in its second year, wild parsnip sets seeds and dies. Those seeds can remain viable in the soil for years, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
Media reports say wild parsnip appears to have flourished during this drought year.
To deal with wild parsnip, the MDA advises:
• Given the effect the sap can have on human skin, hand pulling generally is not recommended. But small numbers of plants can be removed by hand if using sturdy gloves and clothing as protection.
First-year wild parsnip rosettes and recently bolted — rapidly growing — stems that have not set seeds can also be killed by using a sharp spade or shovel to sever the tap root 1 to 2 inches below the soil surface.
• Mowing or cutting larger stands before flowering in June will kill a majority of mature plants and significantly reduce seed production. Repeated mowing throughout the season and for several subsequent years is required to prevent re-sprouting and to cut newly bolted plants. After mowing an infestation, wash equipment to prevent moving seed into new areas.
• Use a selective broadleaf herbicide in the early spring or late fall to target rosettes and newly bolted plants prior to flowering. Several years of treatment may be required to control the overall population until the seedbank is exhausted or other vegetation begins to compete with the remaining plants. The MDA recommends checking with a local Extension agent, co-op or certified landscape care expert when considering chemical treatments.
• If exposed to the sap, experts recommend washing the site thoroughly with soap and water, then keeping it covered for at least 48 hours to avoid a reaction. If a reaction does occur, keep the affected skin out of the sun to prevent further damage and see a physician.
