BLUE EARTH — Issues affecting Minnesota veterans, including suicide prevention, will be addressed during an April 13 state visit from the American Legion's national commander.
Paul E. Dillard's visit includes a noon luncheon stop at Blue Earth American Legion Post 89, 115 W. Sixth St.
The luncheon is open to the public. Meal reservations may be made by calling 525-1052 or 525-7713.
For more information about Dillard's Minnesota tour, go to: www.mnlegion.org.
