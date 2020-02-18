MANKATO — The American Legion national commander’s tour of southern Minnesota this week includes a stop Wednesday in Mankato.
James W. “Bill” Oxford’s will meet with Minnesota State University students who are veterans during an 11 a.m. brunch at Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post 950, 1900 N. Riverfront Drive. Oxford also will meet with members of American Legion Post 11 during his Mankato visit.
He plans to discuss the priorities, challenges and strategies the American Legion is using as a foundation for the organization as it enters its 101st year of existence.
Today’s tour stops include an 8 a.m. breakfast meeting with members of Wells Post 210 and a noon luncheon with members of Madelia Post 19. Oxford plans an 8 a.m. breakfast meeting Wednesday with members of Gaylord Post 433.
He visited Monday with American Legion members from the Waseca area.
