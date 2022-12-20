MANKATO — The snowy and bitter cold weather is no longer just a prediction. It's imminent.
The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings and a wind chill watch for Le Sueur, Blue Earth, Waseca and Faribault counties that goes into effect Wednesday morning.
The NWS' CodeRED alert warns residents in those counties of winter storm conditions from 9 a.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday.
NWS also has issued a blizzard warning and a wind chill watch effective between noon Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday for the same four counties.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected, along with winds gusts as high as 35-50 mph. Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Also expected during this time period are dangerously cold wind chills with the potential of causing frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Travel is not advised during this stretch of rough weather. Motorists traveling for emergency situations are urged by emergency personnel to carry winter survival kits. Road conditions may be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota.
The blast of frigid weather arriving on the first day of winter will hammer the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies before gripping the Plains with bitter cold and blanketing the Midwest with heavy snowfall, forecasters say. By Friday, the arctic front will push south into places that don’t hold up well in the cold, like the Gulf Coast.
Authorities across the country are worried about the potential for power outages and warned people to take precautions to protect the elderly, the homeless and livestock — and, if possible, to postpone travel.
The northern-most regions of the U.S. could see wind chills approaching 70 degrees below zero in the coming days.
Even warm-weather states are preparing for the worst. Texas officials are hoping to avoid a repeat of the February 2021 storm that left millions without power, some for several days.
The heaviest snow is expected in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, according to NWS, and frigid wind will be fierce across the country's mid-section.
Several inches of snow were expected from Chicago through the Great Lakes region by Friday. Snow also was forecast in the lower Midwest. With the storm approaching, Delta, American, United and Southwest airlines said they were waiving change fees for people at airports impacted by bad weather.
The NWS's Cheyenne office said the temperature and wind chill Wednesday night into Thursday “features some of the most extreme values you will ever see!”
The deep-freeze will be particularly dangerous for the homeless. In Kansas City, Missouri, emergency shelters are opening for anyone needing warmth, food or safety.
