ST. PETER — Emergency crews responded to a natural gas main leak Tuesday at the intersection of Seventh Street and Jefferson Avenue in St. Peter.
They evacuated some residents from the area, according to a safety noticed from the city, and expect to clear the scene soon.
Nearby South Elementary wasn't impacted by the gas main break.
Centerpoint Energy workers are coordinating with police officers and firefighters at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.