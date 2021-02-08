Brittany Collins’ Naturally Funky Design isn’t just a business name. It’s also a personal philosophy.
“I’ve always been drawn to vintage, funky, one-of-a-kind pieces,” Collins said. “I wanted to share that love of being different with everybody.”
“Naturally funky” also describes Collins’ roundabout journey to becoming a seasoned jeweler. As a child growing up in Wausaukee, Wisconsin, she preferred pistons and transmissions to rings and bling and loved to help her father work on cars in their home garage. Her interest in vehicle repair led her to an eight-year career in welding. It wasn’t until she was badly injured in a workplace accident that she began wondering if she should consider a new field.
“A weld broke on a truck frame for a fire truck and the box flexed and broke the other welds, and I got hit by it,” said Collins. The blow threw her across the room and left her with two slipped spinal discs. After months in physical therapy trying to win back her original mobility, she realized that her time as a welder was ending.
Shortly after a move to Spirit Lake, Iowa, Collins saw a jewelry store’s ad in the local paper asking for job applicants who were creative and unafraid of getting their hands dirty. Deciding that those words described her ideal job, Collins applied and was given the position of jeweler on the spot. She had no prior experience working with precious metals and gemstones, so her new co-workers helped train her and coach her through her trial by fire. The first year’s learning curve was a test of her perseverance.
“I had to start from scratch,” Collins said. “I thought I was going to be this amazing jeweler and blow everyone out of the water, and that fell apart on me. Fortunately, you can only screw up so many times before you do it right.”
On her own
Collins’ natural sense of style and attention to detail helped carry her through her training process. After another eight years of working as a bench jeweler for two different companies, she had gained a vast store of knowledge but was beginning to become restless.
“It was starting to lose its joy for me,” said Collins. “I was always doing what someone else wanted.” She also realized that she was particularly drawn to materials that her employers used infrequently, such as raw or lightly polished semi precious stones. The uniqueness of these natural materials fascinated her and brought back memories of a rock collection that she had prized as a young girl.
“I use stones that are real but in more of their natural state, or in a lightly polished state,” said Collins. “They’re not fully-cut gemstones. These are natural stones in their element just being shown off in these amazing pieces of jewelry.”
One benefit of using raw stones is that each piece of jewelry is guaranteed to be unique.
“I can make two necklaces with the exact same elements, and they’re going to look different because every stone is different,” Collins said.
Collins started fashioning jewelry for friends and family using rocks she ordered for her personal stock, setting them in gold-plated metals and sterling silver. She realized that she got more satisfaction from crafting her own creations than from soldering someone else’s designs. She sat down with her husband and asked what he would think if she started her own jewelry-making company. His response was wholeheartedly enthusiastic.
“He said, ‘You love this. Go for it.’” Collins said. Together, they rearranged their home office to create a workspace and found a secondhand jeweler’s bench. Shortly afterward, Collins launched an Etsy shop dedicated to quirky and custom-made pieces.
As an independent creator, Collins’ favorite designs are always the ones that test her mettle as an artist.
“It got me out of my shell for what I normally like to wear and create,” Collins said about starting Naturally Funky Design. “Every time I question myself, ‘Is this too weird?’ when I’m making something, that’s usually the first piece that sells. Sometimes it’s good to push your own boundaries, because you really get to learn from it.”
Collins’ first sales were transacted mainly through Etsy and Instagram, but she has recently branched out to a storefront in Mankato’s Union Market. Currently, she specializes in premade designs as well as custom-requested pieces. One recent project for a friend’s wedding led her to create bracelets for the bride’s wedding party. She even designed a leather and black-beaded bracelet for the one “bridesman” to echo the bridesmaids’ jewelry.
Plans to further expand Collins self-run business are in the works. She said that she is working toward including 14 and 18 karat gold as an option for stone settings, as well as other work that would require additional skills that she picked up during her time in Spirit Lake. Meanwhile, the possibilities of jewelry creation are endless to a creative mind that enjoys experimentation and appreciates beauty in all its forms.
“I’ve always been drawn to the unique, the one of a kind, the vintage – the funky, essentially,” Collins said. “I wanted to share that love of being different with everybody.”
