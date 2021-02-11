More than 800 miles of highways and 86 bridges in south-central and southwestern Minnesota are tentatively scheduled to receive $940 million in repairs and upgrades under the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s 10-year Capital Highway Investment Plan.
Five routes — Interstate 90 and Highways 60, 14, 22 and 169 — are each slated for $73 million or more as MnDOT works to eliminate sections of poor pavement, repair bridge decks, boost safety and respond to growing traffic in some areas.
“We’re just grateful we’re able to make these investments,” said Ronda Allis, planning director for MnDOT’s Mankato-based District 7. “Everybody benefits.”
District 7 encompasses the nine-county Mankato area but also stretches along the Iowa border to the southwestern corner of Minnesota. While the 10-year plan includes a pair of projects in and near Worthington expected to cost a combined $50 million or more, much of the construction is in and around the immediate Mankato area.
Topping the list, at $74 million, is the expansion of Highway 14 to four lanes from west of Nicollet to New Ulm, a long-awaited project that will be constructed over two years starting in 2022. Other high-cost projects include a remake of Highway 169 through Mankato-North Mankato in 2027, resurfacing of Highway 68 between Mankato and New Ulm in 2029, work on Highway 22 from Mankato to St. Peter in 2024, and resurfacing of Highway 60 from near Eagle Lake to Waterville this year.
Other targets of the plan are segments of highway with particularly poor pavement, notably Highway 22 northwest of St. Peter and Highway 4 in northern Watonwan County.
“Assuming we can deliver everything that’s in our 10-year plan, we’re hitting a lot of those red areas,” Allis said.
Only the first four years of the construction plan have solid funding commitments, so the ensuing six years could see projects moved up or bumped down the list depending on the availability of dollars from the gas tax and other sources and depending on how MnDOT’s Central Office prioritizes needs in the various districts.
The amount of funding coming to District 7 is directly related to the number of miles of poor pavement — those red areas Allis referred to. Every year, MnDOT crews drive every mile of the 14,000-mile statewide highway system in a van equipped with lasers and cameras that measure the pavement quality. The result is the Ride Quality Index, which allows the agency’s St. Paul headquarters to focus repair dollars on areas that need it the most.
That formula is a major factor in south-central and southwestern Minnesota seeing the tentative funding targeted at its 10-year construction plan growing substantially in recent years. Just four years ago, the District 7 construction plan for the upcoming decade totaled just $629 million.
The deterioration of roads in the district is directly attributable to a decision by the Minnesota Legislature in 2008 to mandate that Highway 60 be converted entirely into a four-lane between Mankato and Worthington, Allis said. That required MnDOT to spend nearly $125 million over the next decade to meet the legislative mandate.
While the Highway 60 expressway was a longstanding goal of the region and of MnDOT, much of the money needed to complete the project came out of District 7’s budget and left a shortage of funds for maintenance, resurfacing and reconstruction of other highways in the area.
“We were having to use our district funds for a lot of years to get that project completed,” Allis said. “... So we’re playing catch-up a little now.”
District 7 is now meeting targets for ride-quality for interstate highways (less than 2% of pavement in poor condition). It’s also hitting the goals for roads in the National Highway System (less than 4% in poor condition). The National Highway System often includes U.S. highways such as 169 and 14 but also can include other highways that connect with U.S. highways, such as Highway 22 between Mankato and St. Peter.
The poorest pavement in District 7 is concentrated on the other highways in the region, which have an RQI target of 10% or less listed in the “poor” category. The most recent data showed nearly 15% of the pavement on those highways in poor condition. But if planned road projects move forward, the number is expected to be down to close to 10% by 2030.
“At least it’s trending in the right direction,” she said.
The negative repercussions of the Highway 60 project — starvation of the existing road system to feed a big highway expansion effort — won’t be repeated with the Highway 14 project from Nicollet to New Ulm. That project, costing more than $86 million with engineering and land acquisition included, is being financed mostly with federal and state funds.
Only about $10 million is coming from District 7’s budget, meaning that a high-cost expansion project can be completed even while tackling road and bridge needs throughout the region.
Several regional highways are being systematically spiffed up from one end of the district to the other.
Highway 22 is a prime example with upcoming projects planned from the Iowa border to north of St. Peter. Combined with work down on the highway in the past decade, nearly every segment will have been given at least a surface-level repair by the end of the decade.
That’s largely the case, too, with highways such as 60, 169 and others. An end-to-end upgrade of a highway, when it’s done over a two-decade period, doesn’t necessarily mean MnDOT can ignore it for a few years afterward. Although projects which completely reconstruct a segment of road might last 30 or 40 years, a surface-level repaving job might last only 15 years.
The District 7 strategy is to do some of both — cheaper resurfacing projects to bring a smooth ride to more miles of highway combined with deeper, more costly reconstruction work that will last twice as long. And the district is also working to be systematic about protecting its new pavement with periodic seal-coating to delay the inevitable deterioration of the surface.
“I think District 7 does a really good job with this,” Allis said. “We call it ‘a mix of fixes.’”
