A nearly $90 million modernization of Mankato’s regional sewage treatment plant — put in a precarious position by soaring costs in 2022 — could be underway next year after an infusion of state funds.
“We’re getting closer,” City Manager Susan Arntz said after discussions this week with top finance and engineering staff and a consulting firm.
If federal funds being sought by Minnesota’s U.S. senators are approved and fill the final hole in the financing plan, the seven area communities relying on the plant could see its future stabilized. And an eighth — Lake Crystal — would be in line to join the partnership.
Under original plans and schedules, the upgrades to the aging plant — one of the biggest municipal public works projects in Mankato in decades — would be in its second year of construction this spring. But that schedule was based on an estimated price tag of just under $45 million.
When bids were opened early last year, the lowest was $60.5 million, which is 33% higher than what consulting engineering firm Black and Veatch had predicted. With the city’s financing plan no longer viable, the project was put on hold. Steep inflation throughout 2022 caused prices to skyrocket for all types of construction, and the estimated cost of the project had risen by December to $85 million to $89 million.
With as much as $44.5 million in additional funding needed, the 65,000 people of Mankato, North Mankato and five surrounding communities who rely on the Mankato plant would have seen painful utility bill hikes if they alone had been asked to cover the expense.
The added cost is equivalent to nearly $685 per capita — $1,369 for a couple, $2,738 for a family of four. In reality, large commercial and industrial customers would have covered some of the additional expense. And the work will be financed over a number of years. Even so, city officials projected that any attempt to cover the increased costs solely with local dollars would have resulted in a 300% increase in the wastewater portion of a typical Mankato homeowner’s utility bill.
“It quickly put a utility bill nearly to $200 a month in some cases,” Arntz said.
That was untenable, and somber discussions at City Hall revolved around patchwork repairs to the facility while trying to persuade state lawmakers to allocate $44.5 million for the bigger fix. Despite intense lobbying by Arntz and elected officials including Mayor Najwa Massad, city leaders were worried that the best-case scenario would be $11.6 million in state funding. That was the amount in initial House and Senate construction funding plans, and Gov. Tim Walz proposed no specific allocation for Mankato’s project in his public works proposal.
“We were trying to make plans for, ‘Well, what if it’s just 11 and a half?’ Because that’s what it was looking like,” Arntz said. “Certainly we did not anticipate it would end up as favorably as it did.”
After 15 months of frowns and grimaces being the usual expressions when the wastewater treatment plant was on the City Council agenda, May 22 looked more like Dec. 25 with city leaders sporting big smiles and Massad giving Arntz a high-five just before the start of the meeting.
“This council could not be more excited about the news she’s going to share with everyone,” Massad said as the May 22 meeting began.
Arntz reported the state Senate had authorized $35 million for the project and, before the meeting had ended, that the House had just followed suit.
With the prospect of possibly receiving $9.1 million in federal funds later this year, the city was within $400,000 of having half the cost of the project funded from state and federal sources. That would leave the other half to be covered through utility bill payments by users of the system — dollars already set aside in recent years in anticipation of the project and future payments financed with relatively modest increases in bills.
At the May meeting, Arntz sounded relieved as well as ecstatic.
“This is essentially the backbone of our wastewater system,” she said. “I know that I’ve half-joked when I’ve said ‘We all like to wash and flush.’ But without this improvement, in the future that becomes a real risk.”
Two weeks later, Arntz was still crediting state Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, and state Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, for pushing the legislative contribution dramatically upward from $11.6 million to $35 million.
The lawmakers provided an informative comparison to their colleagues of the massive financial support provided to the Metropolitan Council for offering regional sewage treatment services to the Twin Cities and surrounding communities. The Mankato plant, the two legislators explained, does the same not just for North Mankato but also for Skyline, Madison Lake, Eagle Lake, parts of South Bend Township and the Lake Washington Sanitation District.
“Rep. Frederick and Sen. Frentz did an amazing job of sharing the message of how important it is not just for us but for all of the region,” she said.
City staff are now working with Black and Veatch to review the various options, depending on the difficult-to-predict vagaries of construction costs and whether the federal funding comes through this fall.
The $35 million in state financing makes it much more likely that the upgrades will be able to move forward as a single major construction project, rather than a problematic start-and-stop process that staff had been contemplating after the project costs rocketed to $85 million or more last year.
Because of the constricted space at the plant on Pine Street, and the need for it to continue to operate even as major components are replaced, it will take a highly intricate construction plan that would be best done as a continuous project. Josh Gad, superintendent of the plant that’s officially called the Water Resources Recovery Facility, called it “a chess game” in explaining the impracticality of a phased approach when giving tours to elected officials.
Gad also emphasized that the oldest systems in the plant date to the 1950s and are worn out.
The sense of urgency definitely remains, even as Gad and other city officials have been using the equivalent of more and more duct tape in recent years.
“Knock on wood, things are still hanging in there,” Arntz said. “But it’s something that weighs on us heavily.”
