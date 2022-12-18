For Mankato’s municipal civic center, the final nine months of 2020 was the worst of times. The darkened arena was without cheering hockey fans. The shuttered Grand Hall hosted no holiday concerts, bridal showcase or country crooners. The locked ballrooms and conference rooms were unneeded at a time of Zoom meetings and virtual conferences.
But 33 months after the facility shut down, the Mavericks are skating before 4,000-plus fans in the arena, concerts are drawing full houses, and everything from wedding receptions to business get-togethers are booking smaller spaces in the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Through the end of September, the civic center complex had hosted more than 250 events this year, and the resurgent facility should end up in the black, for the second time ever, in 2022.
“I think people just really want to get back to normal, and we’ve seen that over the last 12 months,” said Eric Jones, co-director of the civic center with Brian Sather.
By Halloween — with several Minnesota State hockey games, some holiday music events and a four-day dart tournament yet to come — the facility’s revenues already had exceeded its expenditures.
“That puts us on track with where we were in 2019,” said Parker Skophammer, administrative services director for the city of Mankato. “I’m happy to report, at end of October we’re sitting with a surplus of $31,000. ... It’s no small feat to say that we’re ending in a positive cash position. We’ve had a number of years of deficits.”
Surpluses have been so uncommon in the civic center’s quarter century of existence that it has accumulated about $8.5 million in operating debt over the years.
“Typically, civic centers don’t make money,” Skophammer said. “There are quality-of-life aspects. They’re economic drivers, especially downtown.”
So Mankato, like most cities, has traditionally been willing to subsidize the facility with general tax dollars in the name of boosting the local economy. But for several years the goal has been to continue doing the latter without doing so much of the former.
Efforts to cut expenses and prioritize the types of events that tend to generate a profit resulted in a reduction in the red ink to the point that it was eliminated for the first time in 2019.
But that initial surplus quickly became a short-lived accomplishment when a novel coronavirus sprung up at the tail end of 2019. The resulting pandemic wiped out virtually the entire schedule of events in the final nine months of 2020 at the civic center arena, the smaller Grand Hall concert/exhibition space and in the numerous ballrooms and conference rooms in between. And it also shut down bars and restaurants for weeks — followed by months of reduced capacity business — which undercut the local half-percent food and beverage tax that supplies operating subsidies for the civic center.
By spring 2020, the situation was so dire that civic center staff were being furloughed and remaining managers were shifted to other municipal duties.
“We probably took a pretty conservative approach in scaling back operations,” Skophammer said. “We had to kind of plan for the worst.”
The 180-degree change in fortunes was evident in a document submitted to the City Council prior to an emergency budget session in June 2020: “The Civic Center was positioned well to build on their first profitable year (2019) with 2020 bookings and predicted profit further improved. COVID-19 crisis essentially stopped all revenue.”
Pre-pandemic, civic center revenue was projected to be $6.28 million in 2020. Post-pandemic, revenue projections plunged to $3.54 million. And it was expected to only partially rebound to $5.3 million by 2022, leaving a projected deficit of about $343,000 annually for both 2021 and 2022. The concern for this year was that the effects of the economic recession caused by the pandemic would still be lingering, that the return to packed arenas might be possible only if a strong vaccine was developed. And even then, there was a worry that people might develop new entertainment habits during the lockdown, never again heading to crowded arenas and concert halls in the same numbers.
“We’ve been fortunate in 2022 in that events have bounced back,” Skophammer said.
Expenses are also up because more events and bigger crowds mean more staffing, more utilities, and more bratwursts and beer purchased to sell at concessions stands. But Skophammer credited the efforts of civic center staff, particularly Jones and Sather, in hitting the targeted profits of $50,000 to $70,000 for big-name concerts in the arena and $15,000 to $20,000 for smaller shows in the Grand Hall.
“The staff over there have been successful in doing that in 2022,” Skophammer said. “... We were profitable with the vast majority of our shows.”
Demand among the general public is definitely there, according to Jones and Sather. People very badly wanted hockey games, concerts, regional expos and wedding receptions once again.
“That all came back very strong,” Sather said. “From an event standpoint, we almost overbooked ourselves in terms of staffing levels.”
It’s been difficult supplying the services needed for all of those events, particularly with the extremely tight labor market and with the loss of some experienced part-time civic center staff, who moved on when the pandemic furloughs continued for well over a year.
While the civic center is getting closer to filling its remaining staff vacancies, there have been a lot of conversations between Jones and Sather about how much more they can ask of their workers. Considering that the work is often at night and on weekends, the crews are regularly being asked to spend time away from family.
And major concerts and festivals can be exhausting, leaving managers wondering about the wisdom of scheduling events in the days that follow — even if there are customers calling and civic center venues available for booking. The period after RibFest, which is managed and staffed by the civic center each summer, is an example.
“Can we really do seven more events as we come off that 70- or 80-hour week? Sather said.
It’s a striking contrast to 2020. Even then, though, Jones and Sather were preparing plans for how to quickly ramp up activity once the pandemic waned. And they were also looking at all of their existing procedures and approaches to try to spot efficiencies when the facility came back to life, all in the name of balancing revenues and expenses.
“I think some of the time spent on that is coming to fruition now in terms of the budget impact,” Sather said.
Despite the civic center’s dramatic rebound, it’s not realistic to think the facility can consistently generate enough profit to pay off the previously accumulated operating debt, Skophammer said.
“What we can commit to right now is an operation that breaks even. We’re going to have to come up with a financing plan to address that $8.5 million,” he said. “But to just think we are going to be able to do that with our current revenue stream I think would be giving false hope.”
One option the council will be able to consider is increasing the food and beverage tax to a full 1%.
Those taxes on restaurant and bar bills, along with entertainment tickets, can be used to cover the civic center’s operational expenses and some of the previously accumulated operating debt.
There are a few cautionary notes, however.
Rising prices for utilities and supplies have been a challenge, along with the tight labor market. Plus there’s a risk of another recession, which could limit people’s willingness to buy concert tickets, splurge on concessions at hockey games or travel for a convention or expo.
And federal COVID relief money through the American Rescue Plan is included in the civic center budgets — $185,000 this year and $160,000 next year, although none is currently planned for 2024.
“Part of our strategy will be to wean ourselves off that ARP money,” Skophammer said. “... Our goal is we’re not adding to the deficit any longer. And then from there, we have to figure out a way to address what’s been done previously.”
