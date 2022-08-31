MANKATO — An Eagle Lake woman hadn’t donated blood in decades.
Then a diagnosis in her family hit home how important donors are.
Now Jan Hughes rolls up her sleeve as often as she can.
The 76-year-old’s youngest son, Christopher Hughes, 48, of St. Louis Park, was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer known as mantle cell lymphoma on Sept. 3, 2020. It’s an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma with no known cure.
Jan felt like her world was falling apart when she found out. She described herself as being in shambles, not knowing what to do other than pray and cry.
“A mother’s job is to fix the problem, and this was a problem I couldn’t do anything about,” she said.
Knowing her son would be in store for chemotherapy and blood infusions, she soon realized something more she could do.
“I still felt it was important to do something,” she said. “The most important thing I could do then was to give blood.”
Nearly two years to the day since her son’s diagnosis, she hopes new and regular donors follow suit during the American Red Cross’ annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive from Sept. 6-9 in Mankato.
The Red Cross has faced persistent blood shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. In January it announced the worst shortage in more than a decade as the country contended with the omicron variant’s surge.
“We’re doing everything we can to increase blood donations to ensure every patient can receive medical treatments without delay,” stated Red Cross chief medical officer Dr. Pampee Young in a release at the time. “But we cannot do it without more donors. We need the help of the American people.”
Current supplies aren’t in quite as dire shape. This summer still dipped to concerning levels, though, said Sue Thesenga, regional communications manager with the Red Cross.
“Hospitals and patients need donors to book appointments now to give blood and help prevent a blood shortage,” she said. “In recent weeks, the Red Cross has experienced a decline in donations, leading to a 20% drop in the blood supply. This decline in donations is a trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves.”
The Mankato area regularly has donation opportunities at churches, public buildings, schools and other sites. Along with donating, Jan serves as a blood drive ambassador at many of the locations.
She’s been to the local armory, the library, Christ the King Lutheran Church and more. Most recently she was at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, coming away from it with a recipe for delicious sugar cookies.
Most importantly, she comes away from the drives having created new connections. She and other donors get to share their reasons for donating.
A man donated because his grandson needed transfusions for a kidney transplant. Military veterans donate because they saw it save lives on the battlefield. One time a woman coming in to donate turned out to be Jan’s distant relative.
“It’s just amazing the people who come in,” she said.
Jan thinks it had been about four to five decades between when she first donated and when she began again. Although she knew it was important, she couldn’t bring herself to do it.
So much changed since those donations long ago, she said. It’s a more comfortable experience, taking about seven minutes or so. Even donating platelets, which her oldest son does, doesn’t take that long.
Chris, a father to twin girls, is in remission. Should he need more infusions in the future, Jan hopes donors ensure supplies are high enough to cover him and every other patient who needs them.
“I know in the future Christopher might need something like this,” she said. “It’s nice to know it goes to somebody who needs it.”
She might’ve taken decades off from donating, but Jan plans to keep making up for lost time. As long as she can, she plans to donate.
To schedule an appointment for blood donation, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
