WATERVILLE — At over 70-years-old, the state’s largest cool-water hatchery in Waterville has helped keep lakes stocked with walleye, northern pike, muskellunge and catfish for years.
But the building is aging, which means so too is its infrastructure, said Jack Lauer, the south region’s fisheries manager.
“We’re making it work. We’ve patched it together. But we’re long overdue for the investment of building a new hatchery that can give us another, say 80 years of life,” he said.
Right now, the facility, built in the early 1950s, is currently limited in how much fish they can grow and how they treat the water.
“A new system gives us everything. It gives us capacity to raise more fish, it gives us capacity to control the water flow, recycling the water, so we’re conservation-minded, too,” Lauer said. “We’ll have more controls on how to treat the water.”
Dollars for maintaining facilities like the Waterville hatchery are factored into Gov. Tim Walz’s budget proposal items for the Minnesota Department of Resources.
His proposal includes approximately $287.4 million to help mitigate climate change, manage natural resources proactively, address operational needs, connect people to the outdoors and more.
DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said climate change mitigation efforts are important because the state is already feeling its effects.
“I think this is a really exciting opportunity. Obviously the state has some very important goals around reducing our greenhouse gas emission. It’s also equally important that we sort of put our state lands to work mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating the effects of climate,” she said.
Mitigation proposals include investments in improving grasslands and restoring wetlands on state wildlife management areas to enhance the carbon they can capture in those spaces, she said.
Over in Waterville, Lauer said a new hatchery is the more cost-effective option, adding that it would benefit operations in the long-term.
“We have everything there. We just need to build a new hatchery to replace the old one,” he said.
“The reality is, what’s there is small. Trying to retrofit it would be putting a lot of money towards something that isn’t working well, and you’re not getting your dollars worth.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.