ST. JAMES — Authorities are looking for a St. James mother convicted of neglecting her baby after she failed to report for her jail sentence.
Danielle Louise Westman, 26, was sentenced to 30 days in jail after she pleaded guilty to felony child neglect last year. She was supposed to start serving the sentence Saturday but did not come to the jail. Her whereabouts are unknown.
Westman now also is facing a felony failure to appear charge filed Tuesday in Watonwan County District Court.
