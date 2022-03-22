Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Periods of rain. High 43F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.