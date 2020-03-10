MANKATO — A Mankato man who was accused of threatening a neighbor with a knife last summer was sentenced to time served and probation.
Marc Randall Buchanan, 75, initially was charged with two felonies after he had a confrontation with two neighbors at Chatham House apartments in August. He also left a rope in front of his neighbors' door and told one to hang himself, according to the court complaint.
The charges were reduced to two gross misdemeanor counts of harassment in a plea deal.
Buchanan was sentenced Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court to 12 days in jail already served and one year of probation with requirements including he continue to receive mental health services.
The charges will be reduced to misdemeanors if he completes probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.