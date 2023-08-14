When the dust settled, metaphorically, over the kids’ car races on Shaubut Street in Mankato Sunday, 11-year-old Stella Blaisdell was crowned Grand Champion for the third year running. But it’s safe to say that everyone — from the racers to the parents to the neighbors who came out to watch — felt a sense of victory.
This is the third year the races have been held. They are the brainchild of Stephanie Drago who turned an activity for her kids when COVID prevented their late summer camping trip into what has become an anticipated annual neighborhood extravaganza.
“I said, let’s do something that’s in the neighborhood. Safe, outdoors, that people haven’t done before,” is how she explained it. “And we kept thinking about the Little Rascals,” also known as Our Gang. It was a series of comedy short films that chronicled a group of poor neighborhood children and their adventures.
What they explored was a modern-day version of the old soap box derby. Her daughter put together a poster, they all talked to friends in the neighborhood and she went to Pinterest to get some plans to share.
Oh, and she promised to buy the pizza.
That first year six or seven cars were entered. To make sure everyone who wants to race can, cars are shared between kids. The second year 13 or 14 entered. This year after the races, when she handed out old-fashioned candy to those who participated, more than 20 hands went up.
Prizes have also improved over the three years. The first year it was paper plates with marker designs and glitter; this year, they handed out a trophy that stands more than 4 feet tall. It contains the names of past Grand Champions — Stella Blaisdell, mostly — and will be handed each year to the new champion.
Stella’s uncle, Ben, grew up in the neighborhood. After graduating from Mankato Loyola and getting his degree in manufacturing engineering from MSU, he moved to Colorado for about 10 years and Minneapolis for 12.
COVID and the events around civil rights protests brought him back to his old neighborhood a few years ago.
“We lived in the neighborhood where the George Floyd thing happened, and the neighborhood kind of took a turn for the worse,” he said. He was working remotely when a house in Mankato went on the market and his sister, who is a realtor, told him, “I found your new house.”
Ben’s dad and Stella’s grandfather, Bruce Blaisdell, is a retired shop teacher who serves as a resource for people who need help building — or repairing — their cars. Drago said her house also often has kids from the neighborhood working on cars.
The pace picks up the weeks leading to the event, with one kid bragging about working six hours a day for three days straight on his. In the evening, kids bring those cars in-progress for test runs, sharing information about wheel bearings or parts sources.
Before the scheduled start at noon on Sunday, checkered tape had been strung between trees, chalk was used to create the starting and finishing lines on Shaubut, and trophies were displayed on a card table.
In their front yard, Drago’s daughter, Evie, was twirling paper cones in the rented cotton candy machine and Ella Haggerty was painting the face of Justin Bottner. The pizza had arrived and was being shared by neighbors, with more arriving as noon approached.
“The fun is really getting together as a neighborhood for old-fashioned fun,” said Drago, who has lived there since 2011 and enjoyed events organized by the Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association. “It’s a great neighborhood. There’s a lot of kids and a lot of families who are really close. That just makes it all the more wonderful.”
People are quick to give Drago the credit for starting the event, but everyone pitches in where they can. Parents might give their kids’ car a push at the starting line, then help guide them if their steering takes them astray or stop them if their brakes fail them … or don’t exist.
Three judges, adults or young people, score participants on such things as fastest car, who travels the farthest and design. Another prize is given for a non-racer who is the most supportive. Mollie Kelly served both as judge and official starter.
The first year, Drago said there was concern about someone getting hurt if their car picked up too much speed and went off course. Instead, many cars needed another sustained push just to reach the finish line. Still, what they described as “sacrificial parents” are on hand if protection from parked cars is needed.
Between heats on Sunday, Stella Blaisdell was feeling good but wasn’t sure she would reclaim her Grand Champion status. She has used the same car each year, but didn’t know her secret to success.
“I’m not really sure, but I’ve got a neat car. I have nice wheels,” she said. “I put lots of oil in them. But this year is competitive because people have big, rough wheels. So, I think I’m kind of losing this year.”
Instead she was victorious again, and everyone was buzzing with the event and the simple act of coming together as neighbors.
“I love that we get out and we get to meet the neighbors,” Ben Blaisdell said. “It’s just another thing we all get to do together, you know. You get to turn it into a neighborhood.
“I think when I was younger it was a neighborhood. We knew everybody on the street and everybody around the area. And I think as time has gone on, we know less and less people. This is just a moment for a little bit of fun.
“We all get out and we interact. And I think that’s a rare thing these days.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.