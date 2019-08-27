Tebarak Al Shamsy spent time with her next-door neighbor for the first time this week, which made her wonder why she hadn’t done so sooner.
A day later, she stopped by Washington Park’s annual Night to Unite event Tuesday to meet more neighbors.
It was her first Night to Unite after five years living in Mankato, and she loved what she saw: neighbors eating, playing games, enjoying music and getting to know each other.
“It makes me really happy,” she said. “I think we live in a time or generation where we hardly know our neighbors anymore, so for the community to put on something like this and be surrounded by the people you live around … I like that idea a lot.”
One big neighbor in Washington Park, VINE, used the event to launch its Greater Mankato Good Neighbor Project. The initiative started when representatives from VINE and various organizations and public bodies met to discuss ways to promote neighborly interactions in Mankato.
The idea is to re-instill cohesion within neighborhoods as a way to address rising isolation among older residents. The group, in turn, wants to promote volunteering as a way to help neighbors.
Officially launching the program at Night to Unite seemed fitting, said VINE Executive Director Pam Determan. Mankato’s city-wide gatherings are all about bringing neighbors together to meet city staff and each other.
“We knew there’d be a lot of neighbors out and about,” Determan said.
So the event gave the VINE team a chance to introduce themselves to neighbors, while spreading the word about their new neighborly initiative. The nonprofit launched a new Facebook page to mark the project’s start, with recent posts encouraging people to get involved by doing a good deed for a neighbor.
Suggestions include cleaning up after your pet or introducing yourself to a neighbor you haven’t met yet. Even little gestures like that can make for better neighborhoods, Determan said.
Cheryl Coleman, who lives at the River Bluff Apartments nearby Washington Park, said meeting neighbors fosters a sense of community. She helped organize the Night to Unite event and said she was glad to hear about VINE’s Good Neighbor initiative.
“We don’t always get to really meet our neighbors,” she said. “So I think it’s a good thing to have people in the area get together.”
As with past Night to Unites, city of Mankato staff attended to build community relations. Mankato Department of Public Safety Cmdr. Matt DuRose said Mankato had 53 Night to Unite gatherings across the city this year, with Washington Park being a strong example of what the city wants to see.
“This is a great way for everybody to get out and meet one another,” he said. “The world is a better place when we know our neighbors.”
