Four-year-old Robert Grimshaw was playing a large version of the Connect Four game Tuesday evening in the park next to Taylor Library in North Mankato.
With no opponent, he was doing well, able to line up all of the same blue or red disks he wanted.
“We won that bag,” he said, pointing to a large canvas tote filled with toys, DVDs and other goodies.
His mom, Emily, said they just came from the library after getting a call that they’d won a prize drawing there.
They were visiting the park, which was one of the Night to Unite sites in Mankato, North Mankato and other area communities.
“We love the neighborhood,” said Grimshaw, who lives on the Judson Bottom Road. “There’s so much to do and so many activities. We go to the library at least once a week.”
Night to Unite, also known as National Night Out, was started in 1984 and is celebrated the first Tuesday in August.
Children’s librarian Michelle Zimmermann was one of the organizers of the North Mankato event. She said they usually get about 100 attendees and serve pizza, have games for kids and adults, and are visited by police and fire personnel. Palmer Bus Service was also on hand to educate kids and adults on the laws and safety issues around bus stop arms.
Mary Behrens, president of the Highland Park Neighborhood Association, was one of the organizers of the event at Highland Park in Mankato.
She said the association, which has 400 members, always has been active in connecting people in the neighborhood — a neighborhood that, like many, continues to evolve.
“When we moved here, it was middle-aged families and families with kids in school. Then people aged, but now it’s young families with kids moving in again. When they redid the park a few years ago, it helped attract people.” Mankato improved the park and added a massive playground area that is well used by neighborhood kids.
“The neat thing is the kids in the neighborhood got to vote on the kinds of play equipment they wanted,” Behrens said.
“It’s a nice neighborhood. There’s diversity, a multicultural neighborhood.”
Patti Dalluge has lived in the neighborhood for nine years and came to Night to Unite to get to know a few more neighbors. “I know my immediate neighbors but want to get to know more neighbors and feel a part of it.”
Paul Eisenmenger, who works for the city water department, visited Highland and other neighborhood gatherings.
He had flyers explaining the city’s recent efforts to survey what kind of water pipes go into every property in the city to see if they are made of plastic, copper or lead. The survey is being required across the state in part to see how many lead pipes there are because lead is linked to health and developmental problems.
Eisenmenger said so far there haven’t been a lot of lead pipes found, with those that are identified being mostly in the oldest parts of the city.
At the Townhomes at Country Club in northeast Mankato, the 56-townhome community used Night to Unite to dedicate a new flagpole.
“We’ve had a flagpole for years, but it was broken and taped together and we decided it should stand prouder,” said Mary E. Miller, association president.
They installed a new 25-foot pole to replace the old 15-foot one. They have several veterans in the townhome association, some of which did a “raising of the” flag ceremony Tuesday evening.
Miller said the new flagpole is part of a significant facelift for the Townhomes at Country Club neighborhood, located off Augusta Drive and GrayHawk Circle, including new siding, roofs and windows.
Devan Mortwedt, community resource coordinator with the Mankato Department of Public Safety, said more than 20 neighborhoods held events Tuesday, which is down from 37 events held last year.
“It’s a community-building event to create a safer and more connected community. Police and fire personnel and other city staff are out to build those relationships we’ve built over the years,” she said.
“Typically they’re block parties where they serve hot dogs and hamburgers and ice cream. A lot of them have a lot of kids who attend, and the city staff goes out and brings goodie bags. Some of them set up bounce houses and things.”
The local Night to Unite observance in Mankato was for years held on the last Tuesday in August because college students are back in town later in August.
“A couple of years ago city staff did some surveys and talked to community members and it was universal that they’d like to have it lined up with the National Night Out,” Mortwedt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.