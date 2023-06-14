RAPIDAN — A proposed gravel pit near the Rapidan Dam Store and the county park and campground is drawing strong opposition from neighbors.
This operation, proposed by Lorentz Construction and Paradise Valley Trust, would be on 25 acres of what is currently cropland. The plan calls for mining gravel there for 20 years.
Blue Earth County commissioners are scheduled to vote on the proposal at their meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Historic Courthouse in Mankato.
Dozens of residents packed the Blue Earth County Planning Commission meeting last week in opposition to the plan.
The chief concerns were noise and dust pollution as well as heavy truck traffic in and out of the proposed site. In the end, the commission voted 4-3 to recommend to the County Board that the permit be approved.
John Massa, who with his wife lives right across the road from the Dam Store, said he’s particularly concerned about the increased heavy truck traffic that would come.
“They say they’ve done all their studies and it meets state guidelines, but that’s too broad of a brush stroke. While the mine itself may meet requirements, there is the truck traffic that’s going to be on the road and all the bicyclists and pedestrians and other traffic that uses the road.”
Massa said trucks that come down the hill already often use noisy “engine braking,” or “jake braking,” to slow their trucks and there will be much more if the pit is opened.
“I get that we need gravel — it’s the base building block for all of our infrastructure — but it’s not the right spot for it,” Massa said.
He said the adjacent county park and campground also will be damaged if the pit opens.
“Their 6-foot berm isn’t going to stop the noise for those enjoying camping and being in the park. And they’re going to be operating 12 hours a day and on Saturday mornings.”
Kyle Mullen, who lives across the river, said he doesn’t believe the proposed mine fits the area.
“While it does seem to meet all the requirements for an interim use permit, it just doesn’t fit in that area, in a conservation district, and it butts up to the county park and it’s a residential area,” he said.
“I think it will be detrimental to a popular destination.”
The pit would operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
County staff added several proposed conditions aimed at trying to address some of neighbors’ concerns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.