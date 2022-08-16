NORTH MANKATO — For the last half decade, Neutral Groundz has been a place for visitors to shop both for coffee and home decor. Now, as they prepare to celebrate their fifth anniversary Wednesday, the shop is brewing up a new way for customers to buy their products.
Erin Aanenson, who is part of The Drevet Group that works with the lower North Mankato shop on marketing, said Neutral Groundz is finalizing a way for customers to buy on their website. Aanenson said they hope to have the online shop up and running by next week, and, after its launch, have plans to create a baby and wedding registry.
“We have thousands and thousands of followers on Instagram and Facebook, and we have people reach out all the time from all over the place that will say, ‘Oh I love this. Do you ship to California or New Mexico or wherever?’ Right now, we don’t have that availability, so we just felt like it was time to take the shop one step forward with its success and take everything online as well,” Aanenson said.
She said while customers won’t be able to buy coffee products over the web, the shop’s home decor will be available.
“We’re excited to take it one step further, just because (owner Deb Morin) has very unique products in the store and being able to reach everybody wherever you are and to be able to ship them is just wonderful,” she said.
Owner Deb Morin, who first opened the shop after her kids graduated college, said celebrating five years is an exciting dream come true.
“I’m excited by the Mankato people, the North Mankato people who have supported us and I really appreciate that, so we’d like to continue another five,” she said.
Morin first opened the shop to pursue her passion of home decor and decorating. The idea to turn the business into a hybrid coffee shop came later in planning.
“When I was at the closing table for this building, the president of the bank asked me if I would consider a coffee shop. And I said, well, I hadn’t budgeted for that, but that was something that I was willing to look into,” she said.
The store has since expanded, with Morin moving parts of the shop into 231 Belgrade Ave. as well.
In celebration of the anniversary, all week long the shop is offering ten dollars off every $50 spent.
Mankato customer Callie Hedlund, who frequents the shop every couple of months, said it’s the warm environment that makes the shop unique.
“Immediately it’s always welcoming, and there’s always something for everybody,” she said.
Tanner Henderson, who has been a barista at the shop for two years, said his coworkers and the customers are his favorite part about the job.
“What’s special about it? I don’t know of any places where you can get coffee while shopping for interior design stuff,” he said.
The store has plans to serve cupcakes and specialty drinks Wednesday to celebrate the exact date of their anniversary.
