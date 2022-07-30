MANKATO — Just after the construction of a high-voltage powerline heading west, and then south, from Mankato, another massive line is being planned to the east.
The organization that controls the electric transmission system in the Midwest has announced plans for $10.3 billion in grid investments. The 18 projects prompted applause from power companies, which say the new lines will serve the transition from coal-fueled power plants to wind and solar energy.
“The Upper Midwest region leads the country in renewable energy, and as our system transitions away from fossil fuel plants, we need new transmission infrastructure to help ensure reliability and resilience, deliver carbon-free energy, and keep bills affordable for our customers,” according to the joint statement by a coalition of power companies known as Grid North Partners. “We stand ready to develop these new projects.”
The 345-kilovolt transmission projects approved by Mid-Continent Independent System Operator, Inc., the regional transmission organization, include a $689 million line that will run from the Wilmarth plant on Mankato's north side to north of Rochester and into western Wisconsin between La Crosse and Eau Claire. The 345-kV lines are typically the highest capacity seen in the United States.
A similar line was completed in December, stretching 50 miles from Wilmarth heading west across the northern edge of North Mankato before turning south to the Winnebago area, where it taps into the growing number of wind turbines in that region.
The new line should follow existing power line corridors, according to Lacey Nygard, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy in Minneapolis.
"In the Mankato area, the proposal will include replacing an existing 115-kV transmission line with new structures," Nygard said in a written response to questions from The Free Press. "The new structures would have a 345-kV circuit on one side with a 115-kV circuit on the other side. Re-using existing corridors like this will save energy customers money and limit the need for additional land use in the region as we expand the transmission system."
Although MISO has approved the plan, individual projects will require authorization from state regulatory agencies. Nygard said that process is likely to begin next year, and there will be opportunities for public input.
"The new projects will increase the amount of renewable energy our customers use helping us reduce carbon while delivering reliability, resilience and keeping bills low for our customers," according to Xcel's statement. "We look forward to moving these projects forward in the coming years.”
MISO's tranmission system serves an area touching parts of 15 states and Manitoba, including the entirety of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.