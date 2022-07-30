Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Freeborn County in south central Minnesota... Northeastern Faribault County in south central Minnesota... Southeastern Blue Earth County in south central Minnesota... Southwestern Waseca County in south central Minnesota... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mapleton, or 20 miles south of Mankato, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Minnesota Lake around 735 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Freeborn. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH