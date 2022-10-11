MANKATO — More than 200 apartments are now planned along Second Street in downtown Mankato with the addition of another proposed new building, this one on the edge of the city center just steps away from The Wine Cafe.
Dubbed the “Silos,” the four-story apartment building is planned for the northern quadrant of the intersection of Second and Plum streets. Totaling 40,000 square feet, the new building would offer 26 market-rate apartment units and a rooftop patio.
The number of buildings in various stages of planning along Second Street has reached five, with 211 market-rate apartment units to be offered for rent by 2024 if all move forward on schedule.
The Silos project is being developed by the Brennan Companies, which was responsible for the Bridge Plaza mixed-use building just to the southwest.
“Building amenities include trash/recycling chute, electric vehicle charging stations, sustainable design practices, and a 900 square foot roof-top patio overlooking the recently installed silos mural across Riverfront,” according to a description by Joe Brennan, vice president of the Brennan Companies.
If the project meets its proposed schedule, construction would begin by July with tenants moving into their apartments by July 3, 2024.
The parcel was originally purchased by Mike Brennan to serve as additional parking for his Bridge Plaza project. When Bridge Plaza shrunk from seven to five stories, the parking requirements declined as well. That allowed the Brennans to shift plans for the site, which is just across the ally from the Wine Cafe parking lot, from parking to apartments.
Like Bridge Plaza, a $16.2 million development that is adding a small hotel on its fourth floor, the Silos development will attempt to tie downtown to the Old Town business district.
“The exterior of the development will feature Vetter stone on the first level (the same stone featured across Plum Street at the recent Bridge Plaza project) as well as a dark red brick on floors 2 through 4 to mimic the character and history of other buildings in Old Town,” according to the documents submitted as part of a request for a conditional-use permit. “The project includes vertical ‘metal wall panels’ to accent the building.”
Plans show 1,900 square feet of retail/commercial space on the first floor and 19 covered parking stalls. Additional exterior parking would be available adjacent to the building.
The second, third and fourth floors would have a combined 11 two-bedroom apartments, nine one-bedroom units and six studios, each with a small balcony. The fourth floor would offer a shared rooftop patio with gas grills.
Brennan Companies intends to seek tax-increment financing, along with state economic development grants targeted at redevelopment projects. That’s been the practice for rental housing being proposed up and down Second Street.
Landmark Apartments, which was approved in March for $1.15 million in future tax-increment financing, involves 33 upscale apartments in a renovated and expanded Landmark Building on the corner of Second and Main streets. Rents were projected to be $1,600 to $3,100 a month, and the cost of the project was estimated at $13.2 million earlier this year.
The Burton, which has not yet sought TIF assistance but has received state pollution cleanup funding, is a two-building $38 million project totaling 108 units kitty-corner from the Landmark Building. The six-story buildings are tentatively scheduled for completion in spring 2024, although construction has not yet started, nor has demolition of the vacant bank building on the site.
Jackson Park Apartments, just off Second Street at the Jackson Street entrance to the Mankato Place mall, recently received City Council approval two weeks ago for $776,000 in future TIF subsidies. That $13.1 million project would offer 44 apartments in a newly constructed five-story building on the site of the former Red Rocks night club.
Neither the estimated cost of the Silos project nor anticipated rent levels were included in the initial documents submitted to the city.
