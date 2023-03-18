MANKATO — Say you want to travel from Mankato to Bangor, Maine. There are plenty of online travel apps to help you plan your trip. But what if you want to day trip from Mankato to New Ulm?
Well, now there’s a way to plan your journey. Thanks to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, we now have the first multimodal trip planner that focuses on rural transportation services. The Transit app is free and can be downloaded on Google Play or the Apple App Store.
Multimodal means different kinds of transportation. So when you look into the Transit app, you’ll see options for walking and biking, as well traveling on four wheels.
But not your four wheels.
“That’s the really big new thing we’re doing with this project,” said Elliott McFadden, Greater Minnesota Shared Mobility coordinator with MnDOT.
“The technology that allows you to be able to see public transit in things like Google Maps and Apple Maps has only shown urban routes, by bus or by train. This project is a huge step forward because it’s making technology available not only to us but for other transit providers across the country.
“We’re thrilled to bring the services with this Transit App and allow people to see all their options in one place,” he said.
“In the past you only saw bus routes, so that’s going to be an improvement for people living in Mankato to see all the options the transit agency is providing.”
In the Mankato and surrounding areas, Transit app options Mankato Transit System and TRUE Transit will be available.
“So if you’re in a town outside Mankato, you can take that TRUE Transit, which will take you into Mankato or pick you up and take you back.”
The Transit app is used in more than 300 cities around the world. It allows users to see route and travel options for public transit and connecting services, according to a MnDOT press release.
“Select transit agencies will also have in-app ticketing, allowing riders to pay for fares electronically and show their device to bus drivers to ride,” the press release states.
The mobile app will make travel easier in Mankato, Rochester and Greater Minnesota. The app launched March 1, and McFadden said it’s too early to gauge its success.
He said they’ll receive usage reports from the Transit app as well as from the system that does the ticketing. There’s also a University of Minnesota research team doing an analysis to “give us a more thorough understanding of how people are adapting to the technology,” McFadden said. That information will help MnDOT decide if it should scale it to the rest of the state.
Basically, he said, the Transit app is a personalized service such as Uber or Lyft, but with a public transit provider. The app includes agencies from Rochester to Fergus Falls. “So you can see your options in many different places, not just Mankato,” McFadden said.
Riding can be money free as many of the Transit app agencies will have the ability for riders to purchase tickets. “So you don’t have to pay cash or have exact change,” he said. “You can buy your ride ahead of time and show your device to the driver and be able to ride.”
As for their typical demographic, McFadden said he envisions two types of people using the Transit app. Current public transit users are one, and he foresees them enjoying a better level of service which makes transit more useful.
Also, he thinks people who are interested in public transit but haven’t tried it yet will try it. “This is a great way to jump in,” he said.
Each transit system will have different operating hours. Most routes in Mankato run from around 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and some routes do not run on weekends.
The Dial-a-Ride service with TRUE Transit runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“One of the nice things about the Transit trip planning app is that it will only show services when they are available and take into account the different schedules,” McFadden said. “You can search in real time or a future date or time to see what services are available.”
The Transit app pilot program will run through April 2024 and is funded by two innovation grants from the Federal Transit Administration at a cost of $1.9 million.
“Try it out, share it with your friends,” McFadden urged. “The information we gather from this pilot program will help us decide if we want to add more features and more communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.