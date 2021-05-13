There were 24 new COVID-19 cases reported locally on Saturday and no additional deaths.
That's down from 40 new cases and two deaths reported in the nine-county area on Friday.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 729 confirmed new cases statewide Saturday. There were three additional deaths reported, all in people age 80-84.
Minnesota’s COVID-19 picture continues to improve following a spring surge, with the average daily number of new cases now at its lowest point in nearly two months.
As the April wave ebbs, however, state public health leaders continue to stress that the pandemic is not over. Underpinning their concern: The vaccination pace has collapsed in recent weeks and remains at a relative crawl.
Averaged over the past week, as of Saturday the state is administering just over 35,000 vaccine doses each day. That’s down from more than 48,000 a day at the start of May, and more than 60,000 a day at the peak in April.
The full list of new cases by county:
• Blue Earth County — 10
• Brown County — 0
• Faribault County — 1
• Le Sueur County — 6
• Martin County — 1
• Nicollet County — 1
• Sibley County — 3
• Waseca County — 1
• Watonwan — 1
