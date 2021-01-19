MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 39 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as appointments for a new vaccination clinic in the area quickly filled up.
The 39 new cases were one of the smaller upticks for the region over the last month. In contrast, there was no shortage of area residents seeking vaccines Tuesday.
Demand for slots soared at North Mankato's new pilot clinic once people could start scheduling appointments at noon Tuesday.
By 3 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Health announced all available slots were filled. North Mankato is one of nine pilot sites across the state set to offer immunizations as available to people aged 65 and older along with educators and child care workers.
The nine sites received 12,000 doses total, about 20% of Minnesota's current weekly allocation. People who couldn't snag a time slot Tuesday will be put on waitlists, according to a release from the health department.
“To be clear, we do not have enough vaccine for everyone who wants one," stated Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. "Appointment slots will fill very quickly, and most Minnesotans will need to be patient as we wait for more vaccine to arrive in the state. But we are working hard to build a community vaccination system so we are ready along with pharmacies and clinics and others to get Minnesotans immunized once the federal government provides those doses.”
On top of the pilot clinics, health care systems are providing limited vaccines to patients age 65 and older. Mankato Clinic put out a statement Tuesday saying it's receiving a high volume of calls from people who want the vaccine.
"At this time, the Mankato Clinic does not have vaccine available for eligible patients," stated Dr. Andrew Lundquist, Mankato Clinic's chief medical officer. "Please do not call your health care provider right now. We will let patients know when they can start making appointments for the vaccine."
State officials recently criticized the outgoing Trump administration's slow vaccine rollout. The incoming Biden administration has pledged to ramp it up.
In Minnesota, the online booking process that launched at noon quickly became overwhelmed. It received more than 1 million hits online with a spike of more than 10,000 per second.
“We absolutely expect this process to be much much smoother in the future,” said Tarek Tomes, Minnesota’s chief information officer.
More time slots will open up each Tuesday at noon. Demand is likely to outweigh supply, however, for the foreseeable future.
The new cases confirmed in area counties Tuesday continued a general trend of lower case counts on Mondays and Tuesdays due to reporting lags from weekends. South-central Minnesota's 39 new cases Tuesday came after 37 were confirmed Monday.
The nine-county region had no new deaths attributed to COVID in the health department's latest update, although six deaths were reported statewide. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 5,945.
For new cases confirmed Tuesday, Blue Earth County's 10 were the most in the south-central region. Nicollet, Le Sueur and Waseca counties each had six, and all nine counties had at least one.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 10
- Nicollet County — 6
- Le Sueur County — 6
- Waseca County — 6
- Brown County — 4
- Watonwan County — 3
- Faribault County — 2
- Sibley County — 1
- Martin County — 1
Statewide, Minnesota’s newest COVID numbers showed the state holding steady on a relatively positive path. Key metrics, including new case growth and hospitalizations, continue to improve.
Health officials Tuesday reported 922 newly confirmed or probable cases of the disease — along with 584 people in the hospital with COVID; 110 needed intensive care. Intensive care cases are down to their lowest point since Oct. 1.
Two months ago, the number of active COVID cases in the state hovered around 50,000. Now that count is 11,227, its lowest level since October.
While the trends look encouraging following an awful November and December — when new cases, hospitalizations and deaths spiked — public health leaders still caution that another surge, originating from year-end holiday gatherings, is likely in the coming weeks.
The COVID cases reported Tuesday put Minnesota at 448,268 in the pandemic. Of those, about 96% have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
The newly reported deaths raised Minnesota’s toll to 5,945. Among those who’ve died, about 64% had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; most had underlying health problems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.