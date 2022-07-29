The Diocese of Winona-Rochester installed its new bishop during a special Mass Friday in the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Rochester.
Bishop Robert E. Barron formerly served as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.
The Diocese of Winona-Rochester serves the 20 southernmost counties of Minnesota with 99 parishes and missions.
On June 2, the Holy See announced Pope Francis had appointed Barron as the ninth Bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester.
Barron was born in Chicago in 1959. He studied at Mundelein Seminary in Chicago and at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., before being ordained a priest in 1986.
After serving as an associate pastor for three years, Barron studied at the Institut Catholique de Paris where he completed his Doctorate of Sacred Theology.
Barron served as professor of theology at Mundelein Seminary from 1992 to 2015 and also served as its president-rector from 2012 to 2015.
Barron launched his Word on Fire Catholic Ministries in 2000 and has been broadcast extensively throughout the world. His 10-part documentary on Catholicism aired on public television in the U.S., and he is the first priest since Venerable Archbishop Fulton Sheen to have a regular national program on a commercial television network.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.