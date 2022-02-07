After Robert Bogan announced he would take the extraordinary step of giving away his veterinary practice — the only one in all of Faribault County — to a veterinarian who agreed to move to town, he looked for signs of similarly fervent commitment in 10 applicants.
It’s true that the timing was ideal for Zach Adams, who in 2021 had finished veterinary school, outstripping his peers who had months or years of education left. But it was the Iowa State graduate’s trek across eight states that made a lasting impression on Bogan.
“He drove from North Carolina 17 hours to be there for two hours and then turned around and drove home,” Bogan said. “So to me that says he was probably interested.”
Adams, 27, had started a six-month residency at North Carolina State University, in Raleigh, in July when he saw a post in his alumni Facebook group linking to a news story that detailed Bogan’s offer.
Bogan would give the Makotah Veterinary Center, all of its equipment, his truck, his customers and even the clinic cat to a veterinarian who agreed to run the place.
From the tiny Iowa town of Preston, Adams did an internship in a nearby small city where roughly 40% of the customers owned large farm animals. His interest was piqued when he learned that the split between farm animals and small animals is about the same at Bogan’s clinic.
Adams grew up with a dream to own a mixed-animal practice rather than endure the monotony of treating predominantly small animals, making him an outlier among his peers.
“I called my mom and said, ‘Hey, there’s this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. What do you think?’” he recalled. “And she basically said, ‘Go for it. The worst they can say is no.’”
The drive up to Blue Earth in September showed him that the 3,200-person rural community resembled a town he had served in Iowa. More importantly, meetings with Bogan and community members affirmed for him how crucial a veterinarian is to the local farmers and producers.
Bogan, now 75, was the third vet on staff when he came to the Makotah clinic in 1974.
Over the years it became a two-person practice. Dwindling income led him to cut the other position five years ago, leaving him as the sole doctor. He was forced to stop taking new clients and reduce his services.
He wanted to retire but couldn’t stomach his 100-plus clients with large animals being left to find a replacement.
He tried for several years to attract someone to Blue Earth who would buy and run a two-person, mixed-animal practice.
No one was interested, he said, not even after the town’s Economic Development Authority hosted a professor and multiple students from Iowa State’s veterinary school — where Bogan got his degree in 1971.
At this point he upped the ante. He brought the idea to exchange his assets for a willing veterinarian to Amy Schaeffer, an employee of the economic development authority. And she pitched it to Boyd Hupert, of KARE 11 news, whose story featuring Bogan on the “Land of 10,000 Stories” segment aired in late July.
Suddenly 10 candidates were interested. Eight were invited to tour Blue Earth and meet Bogan on two different Saturdays in September.
The news story seemed to lend the offer the credibility that postcards Schaeffer had sent across the country to garner attention could not, she said.
“I think at first Dr. Bogan’s offer wasn’t maybe taken very seriously because, well, who gives a vet clinic away?” she said. “Who gives away a perfectly good business?”
“Dr. Bogan is doing this out of the goodness of his heart,” Adams said. “He loves this community. He loves this industry. He wants to find the perfect match to fit into this community. He wants me to be that guy, and I don’t see why not.”
Adams’ first day was Jan. 3. Bogan will mentor him at the clinic for at least a year and up to three years while he learns about the locals and their animals. Part of what Bogan enjoys about the work, he said, is talking with farmers and coming to understand their needs.
The opportunity to work with producers whose livelihoods depend on their animals makes the work fulfilling, Adams said. That sense of purpose helps him to live with the inconvenience of emergency scenarios involving farm animals that deter many new graduates seeking a stable workday.
This time of year, sheep are birthing baby lambs, which means more night shifts because a vet has to aid with delivery, Bogan said. As it grows warmer, more beef cows will have calves.
After dairy cows give birth, a condition often develops that depletes their blood of calcium and makes them too weak to stand. If they aren’t treated with a supplement in a fair amount of time, they could die.
“That’s not something you can wait till the morning on,” Bogan said. “That’s something you go to when they call.”
While the stability of working with small animals attracts the vast majority of vet school graduates, Adams suspects the monotony of treating itchy skin and gastrointestinal issues contributes to the high job burnout plaguing the industry.
Beyond the lack of variety, people with small animals also tend to undervalue and misunderstand the doctors who treat them, he said. When there is no magic drug to solve a pet’s ailments, customers tend to grow frustrated.
Working with small and large animals, “You can be a dermatologist in the morning and you can be a surgeon in the afternoon,” Adams said. “You get to wear so many hats. That’s something that human medicine doesn’t really have.”
He found out something else unique about treating large animals on his first day of the job: Sometimes they kick.
“We got called out to a farm call, it was the first one of my career here,” Adams said. “It was this cow that had something hanging from its abdomen, so we had to sedate it and had it going down and the producer was holding the leg.
“The farmer lost his grip and it whacked me right in the shin pretty good. For a second there I thought it might be broken.”
It was only a 500-pound calf, Bogan notes, not a 1,500-pound cow.
Kicks happen, as do instances of being pinned between a heavy animal and a wall. Dogs and cats are shrewd with their teeth and claws on occasion, he adds.
The colleagues tied up the calf’s leg and did the operation.
Adams, who has an MBA, also differs from most new graduates in his willingness to own and operate a business. He plans to grow the practice and add a second veterinarian, an idea that impressed Bogan while he was considering Adams for the role.
Knowing the profound need for a veterinarian in Faribault County, Adams plans to own the Makotah clinic until his retirement. He already bought and moved into a house in Blue Earth. If a romantic partner ever wants him to move elsewhere, he intends to run the clinic from afar.
In retirement, Bogan has no plans to leave Blue Earth.
He has a house in town with his wife of almost 51 years and hopes to make more trips to see their three grandchildren.
He plans to watch as, in a clinic down the road, a fellow Iowa State graduate goes from a new face to a revered staple of the 14,000-person county.
“I didn’t become a veterinarian to become a local celebrity by any means, but that’s definitely what it feels like,” Adams said. “I’m ready for that new feeling to go away. They can just see me as another member of the town.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.