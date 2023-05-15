MANKATO — Marti Sievek has been named Central High School’s next administrator.
He now serves as the assistant principal at Mankato East High School.
He has previously served as the interim teaching and learning director and, prior to his administrative experience, was the professional development coordinator, tech integration specialist and a Spanish teacher in Mankato high schools.
Sievek will replace Brian Hansen, who is being assigned to another administration role in the district still to be announced.
The two will begin their new roles July 1.
