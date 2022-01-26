A new child and memory care center aims to span generations when it opens in Mankato.
Generations Child and Memory Care will host an open house Thursday at 3631 Hoffman Road. The facility has 20 suites for memory care on one end and rooms for 42 child care slots on the other.
Its intergenerational programming, essentially organizing activities to bring children and seniors together, is the first of its kind in Mankato.
The concept is about addressing isolation among older adults with memory issues, while familiarizing children to older adults and people with disabilities, said director Morgan Haman.
“It’s an awesome thing to bring to the community,” she said. “ … What intrigued me is bettering the quality of life for the children and the memory care tenants.”
Living with dementia can feel isolating for residents in long-term care facilities, she added, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her grandmother, who had Alzheimer’s disease, was her inspiration for applying for the job at Generations because children brought her so much joy.
Having child care and memory care under one roof allows for combined activities ranging from gardening to baking to crafting. COVID-19 considerations altered plans for everyday lunches together, but smaller groups and one-on-ones are still possibilities.
Like Haman’s grandmother, co-owner Kristin Gunsolus’ grandmother had both dementia and a love for being around children. Haman said the two connected over the similarities, helping her realize Generations was a great fit for her.
Items from their grandparents are woven into the decor, including a quilt, a bed frame and vanity.
“We’re just trying to incorporate things that remind us of our own grandparents and loved ones,” Haman said.
The independent facility, which was completed in recent weeks, has about 20 total staff so far and four memory care suites booked. On the child care side, infant rooms are filled up through May 2023, while some toddler and pre-kindergarten slots remain available.
Child care is expected to be open within the next month. Memory care will open afterward.
The activities coordinator for memory care, licensed social worker Hayley Fast, also has two sons set for child care at Generations. When she heard about the programming, she liked the idea of her children having “grandfriends,” then decided she wanted to get involved as well.
She likened the approach at Generations to being “one big family.”
“We don’t want kids to be afraid of the older population or people with disabilities or people in wheelchairs,” she said. “So for them to have that exposure at a young age, it’ll just be normal to them.”
Child care coordinator Janelle Larson, who will also serve as lead teacher in the pre-K room, came to Generations after seven years in child care elsewhere. The intergenerational component of the new center also appealed to her.
She brought up the potential for gardening days outside, cookie making and storytelling.
“It’ll have that small center feel still,” she said. “It’s going to be so much more one-on-one, and so much more love and kindness.”
