NEW ULM — Employers are plagued with workforce shortages in our area as in all areas of the country, and some people are getting creative with how to solve that problem in our region.
The New Ulm Business Resource & Innovation Center is surveying employees and employers about the viability of running a commuter bus between New Ulm and Mankato. At the earliest, the bus would be up and running in the third quarter of 2023.
“As businesses are experiencing worker shortages, in New Ulm and every other community, we are seeking ways to be able to provide a cost-effective way of transporting from New Ulm to Mankato, where they’re working,” said Paul Wessel, the center’s director. “So it benefits Mankato employers as much as it benefits New Ulm employers.”
More than 350 people commute each day from New Ulm to Mankato, and about the same commute from Mankato to New Ulm. The Innovation Center has launched an area-wide survey to determine the feasibility of a commuter bus between the two communities.
Wessel said the commuter bus — which is being called the Spark Bus — would also reach out to communities west of New Ulm “because those communities are economically depressed and we’re trying to provide employment opportunities for those people as well.”
The whole employment market has changed, with people talking about the “great retirement,” he said. And COVID-19 has had, and is having, a profound impact on employers as well.
“3M has over 100 job openings right now in New Ulm,” Wessel said. “But just wait. I would think that between our major employers in New Ulm we have about 400 job openings.”
Ian Nicacio, manufacturing director of 3M in New Ulm, clarified, saying they have 50 hourly employee openings now and another 100 for next year.
“We need to find a way to be somewhat affordable for employees to come and work in New Ulm,” Nicacio said. “So we do support the project for the bus.”
Still in its infancy, the Spark Bus would likely run at least twice a day. New Ulm isn’t the first community to be doing this, with commuter services active in northern Minnesota.
“It’s getting workers to the place where they can work,” Wessel said. “Because if they can’t get workers, they’ll be faced with one of two choices: either consolidate their operations or highly automate their operations.”
His current vision for the Spark Bus would be to have commuters dropped off at a New Ulm city bus stop and then that bus would take them the rest of the way to work.
“We’d love to dovetail with that,” Wessel said. “So the worker would catch a ride to their place of employment.”
The Innovation Center is surveying folks about the Spark Bus initiative. They’re asking questions such as, “How much would you pay for a service like this?” and “Do you want Internet on the bus?” They’re also inquiring about best times of commute and where riders would commute from.
On the employer end, the survey asks about adding a commuter bus ride as a benefit for employers to attract workers to New Ulm.
For funding, Wessel said they’re considering grants, corporate sponsorships and user fees.
The need, he said, is now. “The takeaway in all of this is we have to, in light of COVID and the retiring boomer population, in 2030 we’ll have 72 million people over the age of 65 in our country. And New Ulm prides itself as a center of excellence in manufacturing because we have a high quality of manufacturers here. We’re working hard to present ourselves that way.
“With that comes a responsibility to help manufacturers fill their workforce,” he said. “This is one of the ways. We know that with all of these retiring people, the approach to economic development can’t be isolated any more. It has to be done collaboratively and on a regional basis. And that’s how we are all going to survive together.”
Wessel said they will secure more data through the end of the year and hopefully have a commuter bus up and running in conjunction with the Highway 14 construction being completed.
“New Ulm is not isolated in having worker shortages,” he said. “But we really need to think out of the box if we’re going to be competitive. This is just one way to do that.”
For people who want to participate in the Innovation Center’s commuter survey, go to https://www.nubric.org/sparkbussurvey to do so.
