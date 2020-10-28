MANKATO — All nine counties in south-central Minnesota had newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, resulting in 56 total in the region.
The area's 56 new cases marked a drop from Tuesday's higher total but remained elevated well above Sunday and Monday totals, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Blue Earth County's 19 new cases and Nicollet County's 10 were the most in the region Wednesday.
The full list of new cases in the area includes:
- Blue Earth County — 19
- Nicollet County — 10
- Le Sueur County — Six
- Waseca County — Five
- Faribault County — Five
- Martin County — Four
- Sibley County — Three
- Brown County — Two
- Watonwan County — Two
Statewide, the health department reported another 19 COVID deaths. The latest numbers continue a deadly stretch for the state as fatalities from the illness continue to climb.
Eight of the last nine days in Minnesota had 10 or more newly confirmed COVID deaths. Three of the days had 20 or more deaths, including a high of 35 on Oct. 21.
The 19 deaths reported Wednesday raised Minnesota's pandemic death toll to 2,387.
